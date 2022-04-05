BioDundee 2022: Full details of life sciences conference to run in May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
BioDundee 2022: Full details of life sciences conference to run in May

By Catherine McEachern
April 5 2022, 5.37am Updated: April 5 2022, 9.13am
lady on a virtual conference - BioDundee will be held virtually in 2022

The BioDundee International Conference, in association with AMICULUM, will return in May 2022 as a free online event.

The conference, which has been running for 21 years, aims to build the strength of the life science and healthcare sectors in Dundee and the wider Tayside region.

It does so through partnership working, networking, knowledge and skills development, and by promoting and positioning Dundee to relevant audiences as a centre of world class life science and healthcare activity.

After a successful two decades, BioDundee is the longest-running and most established event of its kind in Scotland.

Like last year, this year’s conference, titled Life Sciences and Healthcare: Innovation, Collaboration and Growth, will be virtual and delivered in partnership with DC Thomson & Co Ltd.

It is a one-day only event, but will have accompanying exhibition and networking opportunities, attracting attendees and exhibitors from the UK’s life science, healthcare, digital, and other associated sectors. International workers within these sectors are also regular participants.

BioDundee 2022 is set to have the same structure as last year
A shot from last year’s successful virtual BioDundee event

What can you expect to learn from BioDundee 2022?

You can register now to attend the event, running on 17 May 2022 from 08.30 – 16.30. The conference will be split into five sessions throughout the course of the day, each featuring a panel of some of the most prominent members of the life science community in Scotland, discussing finance, MedTech, innovation, sustainability and future plans.

The BioDundee 2022 Conference Committee is made up of members from the following organisations:

  • Dundee City Council
  • Dundee Volunteer and Voluntary Action
  • Henderson Loggie
  • Interface
  • Medtronic
  • Scottish Enterprise
  • Scottish Government
  • The University of Dundee.

Dr Richard Allcorn, AMICULUM co-founder, said: “AMICULUM is delighted to support the BioDundee conference again this year.

“We look forward to joining thought leaders and organizations from across the life sciences sector and hearing about the latest developments in the industry.”

Dundee is home to one of the most exciting life science hubs in the UK, with world-class companies, universities, research institutions and scientists all within a three-mile radius.

BioDundee hopes to raise awareness of the city’s ongoing development and success.

As well as AMICULUM, this year’s sponsors of BioDundee include:

  • Henderson Loggie
  • Scottish Health Innovations Limited (SHIL)
  • Research and Innovation Services (RIS), University of Dundee
  • Invest in Dundee
  • School of Life Sciences, University of Dundee
  • AMBIT

For more information on the upcoming conference and the accompanying exhibition and networking opportunities, visit the BioDundee website.

