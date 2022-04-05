BioDundee 2022: Full details of life sciences conference to run in May

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The BioDundee International Conference, in association with AMICULUM, will return in May 2022 as a free online event.

The conference, which has been running for 21 years, aims to build the strength of the life science and healthcare sectors in Dundee and the wider Tayside region.

It does so through partnership working, networking, knowledge and skills development, and by promoting and positioning Dundee to relevant audiences as a centre of world class life science and healthcare activity.

After a successful two decades, BioDundee is the longest-running and most established event of its kind in Scotland.

Like last year, this year’s conference, titled Life Sciences and Healthcare: Innovation, Collaboration and Growth, will be virtual and delivered in partnership with DC Thomson & Co Ltd.

It is a one-day only event, but will have accompanying exhibition and networking opportunities, attracting attendees and exhibitors from the UK’s life science, healthcare, digital, and other associated sectors. International workers within these sectors are also regular participants.

What can you expect to learn from BioDundee 2022?

You can register now to attend the event, running on 17 May 2022 from 08.30 – 16.30. The conference will be split into five sessions throughout the course of the day, each featuring a panel of some of the most prominent members of the life science community in Scotland, discussing finance, MedTech, innovation, sustainability and future plans.

The BioDundee 2022 Conference Committee is made up of members from the following organisations:

Dundee City Council

Dundee Volunteer and Voluntary Action

Henderson Loggie

Interface

Medtronic

Scottish Enterprise

Scottish Government

The University of Dundee.

Dr Richard Allcorn, AMICULUM co-founder, said: “AMICULUM is delighted to support the BioDundee conference again this year.

“We look forward to joining thought leaders and organizations from across the life sciences sector and hearing about the latest developments in the industry.”

Dundee is home to one of the most exciting life science hubs in the UK, with world-class companies, universities, research institutions and scientists all within a three-mile radius.

BioDundee hopes to raise awareness of the city’s ongoing development and success.

As well as AMICULUM, this year’s sponsors of BioDundee include:

Henderson Loggie

Scottish Health Innovations Limited (SHIL)

Research and Innovation Services (RIS), University of Dundee

Invest in Dundee

School of Life Sciences, University of Dundee

AMBIT

For more information on the upcoming conference and the accompanying exhibition and networking opportunities, visit the BioDundee website.