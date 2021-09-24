Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business

Spar shop managers welcome Post Office closure decisions, says company boss

By Rob McLaren
September 24 2021, 6.47am Updated: September 24 2021, 8.34am
Post Thumbnail

Closing loss-making Post Office counters in Spar shops has been welcomed by store managers, the company’s boss said.

In June Spar Scotland announced the decision to close 31 of its 48 in-store Post Office counters.

Six of the closures are in Fife, two in Perthshire, one in Dundee and five in Aberdeen. Many have already closed and all will shut by mid-November.

The move has led to community anger and the convenience store chain accused of putting “greed before need”.

Spar boss on Post Office decision

But Spar Scotland chief executive Colin McLean said it was essential to help ensure the stores continue to operate.

He said the strategy of closing the loss-making Post Office counters and expanding the company’s food to go offering was backed by shop managers.

Speaking at the company’s annual tradeshow, Mr McLean said: “A higher margin food to go offer typically replaces a loss-making Subway or Post Office counter.

Colin McLean, CEO of CJ Lang and Spar Scotland.

“Many of our store managers said our recent decision to remove the Post Office from most of our store estate was the best decision management has taken in years.

“Yes, we’ve had to manage our way carefully through the Post Office feedback.

“But we are trying to… focus on running stores profitably for our customers.”

‘Perfect storm’ of tough conditions

Mr McLean, who is also chief executive of Dundee-based Spar wholesaler CJ Lang, said the last three months had seen a “perfect storm” of tough conditions.

He listed the issues as supply chain problems, driver shortages, Brexit and the ‘pingdemic‘.

He said the last three months had been more stressful than the previous 15 of the pandemic.

“Collectively we have done and continue to do a terrific job overall at managing a very tricky situation,” he said.

CJ Lang has a fleet of lorries to deliver supplies to hundreds of stores.

“In some instances we are having to send our own trucks to suppliers south of the border to protect availability.

“We have managed to protect the depot and our delivery operation from falling over – just.

“We’ve hit the headlines trying to attract and retain our drivers.

“Let’s be clear, we don’t have a business without drivers.

“We are keen to ensure we have enough drivers to support our future ambitious plans.”

He said conditions will “remain challenging” towards Christmas.

Investment in Spar stores

CJ Lang, which is owns more than 100 Spar shops, will show a rise in sales and profits for 2020/21.

Mr McLean said Covid had given the convenience sector a sales boost as more people shop local.

It follows a successful turnaround programme started by new management in 2018.

But the company boss said margins in the convenience store market are “wafer thin”.

He said: “£1 in sales this business only makes around 1p profit. That’s convenience retail. We have to work very hard.”

Spar also announced plans for its largest ever investment programme to upgrade its shop estate.

The investment will go towards new energy saving refrigeration and store refits.

