Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

MSIP: First development in £20m transformation of Dundee site completed

By Maria Gran
January 13 2022, 12.01am Updated: January 13 2022, 3.32pm
Regional managing director at Robertson Construction Tayside Kevin Dickson and chief operating officer at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc Colin McIlraith.
Regional managing director at Robertson Construction Tayside Kevin Dickson and chief operating officer at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc Colin McIlraith.

The first part of a £20 million transformation of the former Michelin tyre factory in Dundee has been completed.

The first development at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) sees the delivery of a new design and build industrial space.

The site’s first lettable space for start-up businesses has been completed and covers 1,125 sq m.

Six light industrial units are now complete and ready for occupancy in the Fulhame Building. All the units are already reserved.

Plans for the £4.75m innovation hub were revealed earlier this month.

The £20m transformation programme will position MSIP as a world leading Innovation Parc.

The programme covers the transformation of the Innovation Parc services, utilities and roads infrastructure along with preparing space for future tenant use.

Chief operating officer at MSIP Colin McIlraith said: “With the first development now complete, phase one of our transformation programme is progressing well.

“When we formed MSIP and considered what our offer to industry was, we quickly realised we had to add space of this size and specification, in order to meet industry demand.

“The new units are already reserved and I look forward to sharing more on those tenants once leases are finalised.”

MSIP development continues

The next stage in MSIP’s ambitious plans is the delivery of innovation labs and a skills academy, which will include classrooms, workshops and a space for learning and demonstrations.

Construction works are already underway with both additions due to complete later this year.

Regional managing director at Robertson Construction Tayside Kevin Dickson said the completion of the first site signifies the beginning of a new chapter.

“MSIP will create a dynamic and creative home for innovators, manufacturers and skills leaders.

“With future works already underway, Robertson looks forward to continuing its relationship with MSIP and playing our part in helping to deliver Scotland’s newest Innovation Parc.”

MSIP is a joint venture consisting of Michelin, Scottish Enterprise and Dundee City Council.

It was formed to drive growth and diversity in the Scottish economy whilst also addressing the global climate emergency.

MSIP: Ted Danson TV show to highlight Dundee project to millions in US

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]