MSIP: First development in £20m transformation of Dundee site completed

The first part of a £20 million transformation of the former Michelin tyre factory in Dundee has been completed.

The first development at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) sees the delivery of a new design and build industrial space.

The site’s first lettable space for start-up businesses has been completed and covers 1,125 sq m.

Six light industrial units are now complete and ready for occupancy in the Fulhame Building. All the units are already reserved.

Plans for the £4.75m innovation hub were revealed earlier this month.

The £20m transformation programme will position MSIP as a world leading Innovation Parc.

The programme covers the transformation of the Innovation Parc services, utilities and roads infrastructure along with preparing space for future tenant use.

Chief operating officer at MSIP Colin McIlraith said: “With the first development now complete, phase one of our transformation programme is progressing well.

“When we formed MSIP and considered what our offer to industry was, we quickly realised we had to add space of this size and specification, in order to meet industry demand.

“The new units are already reserved and I look forward to sharing more on those tenants once leases are finalised.”

MSIP development continues

The next stage in MSIP’s ambitious plans is the delivery of innovation labs and a skills academy, which will include classrooms, workshops and a space for learning and demonstrations.

Construction works are already underway with both additions due to complete later this year.

Regional managing director at Robertson Construction Tayside Kevin Dickson said the completion of the first site signifies the beginning of a new chapter.

“MSIP will create a dynamic and creative home for innovators, manufacturers and skills leaders.

“With future works already underway, Robertson looks forward to continuing its relationship with MSIP and playing our part in helping to deliver Scotland’s newest Innovation Parc.”

MSIP is a joint venture consisting of Michelin, Scottish Enterprise and Dundee City Council.

It was formed to drive growth and diversity in the Scottish economy whilst also addressing the global climate emergency.