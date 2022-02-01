Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cargo vessel from China is among largest to visit Port of Dundee

By Rob McLaren
February 1 2022, 10.33am
Unloading the Ha Long Bay at Port of Dundee.
It is one of the largest cargo vessels to ever visit the Port of Dundee.

The busy port welcomed the 177-metre long deep sea vessel the Ha Long Bay.

The cargo vessel sailed up the Tay direct from China. Its cargo was 12,000 packs of plywood.

These were discharged in record time by the expert port team who completed the job in just 15 days.

The plywood is destined for UK construction projects around the country.

Cargo vessel an unusual visitor to Dundee

David Webster, director of energy for Forth Ports, said: “We are used to seeing large rigs in The Port of Dundee, but it is unusual for the port to handle such a large vessel direct from the Far East.

“Vessels like the Ha Long Bay are normally frequent arrivals at large London ports.

The cargo vessel’s visit to Dundee was a success says David Webster, Forth Ports.

“However with the Tay’s deep water, our upgraded quayside facilities and available land, we were able to berth and discharge the ship in record time.”

The Ha Long Bay was built in 2007 and is 28.4 metres wide. It left Dundee last week.

Its carrying capacity is 32,311 deadweight tonnage.

