Cargo vessel from China is among largest to visit Port of Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It is one of the largest cargo vessels to ever visit the Port of Dundee.

The busy port welcomed the 177-metre long deep sea vessel the Ha Long Bay.

The cargo vessel sailed up the Tay direct from China. Its cargo was 12,000 packs of plywood.

These were discharged in record time by the expert port team who completed the job in just 15 days.

The plywood is destined for UK construction projects around the country.

Cargo vessel an unusual visitor to Dundee

David Webster, director of energy for Forth Ports, said: “We are used to seeing large rigs in The Port of Dundee, but it is unusual for the port to handle such a large vessel direct from the Far East.

“Vessels like the Ha Long Bay are normally frequent arrivals at large London ports.

“However with the Tay’s deep water, our upgraded quayside facilities and available land, we were able to berth and discharge the ship in record time.”

The Ha Long Bay was built in 2007 and is 28.4 metres wide. It left Dundee last week.

Its carrying capacity is 32,311 deadweight tonnage.