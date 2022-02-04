Fife software company with new Dundee office plans 40 new jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife software company with new Dundee office plans 40 new jobs

By Maria Gran
February 4 2022, 7.24am Updated: February 4 2022, 9.08am
Bitwise Dundee site manager Brian Robertson.
Bitwise Dundee site manager Brian Robertson.

Dunfermline-based software company Bitwise has opened a new Dundee office and plans to grow its workforce to 100 by 2025.

The firm was founded by managing director Craig McWhirter in 1987 and its new Dundee office will complement premises in Dunfermline, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Bitwise is a software service company developing safety critical software.

Its work includes software for products such as blood glucose equipment and self-driving cars.

It has completed more than 1,000 projects for clients in the medical, defence, automotive and fintech sectors.

Bitwise software can be found in products ranging from card payment terminals, to high integrity radiotherapy and security systems.

During the pandemic the firm made no redundancies and is now expanding to keep up with demand.

Bitwise Dundee expansion

The company currently has 63 staff, mostly based in Dunfermline and eight in the new Dundee office at Delta House.

Within the end of the year it hopes to have filled the Dundee Technology Park premises.

Bitwise hopes to have filled all the empty seats in its Dundee office by the end of the year.

“The current office has enough space for 22 engineers,” says site manager Brian Robertson.

“But if we can recruit successfully in Dundee, we’ll open another or a bigger office.

“The plan is to expand from 63 to 100 by 2025, almost 40 engineers. If they could be based in Dundee that’s what we’ll do.”

The firm identified Dundee as the best place for a new office due to the investment in the city over the past few years.

Mr Robertson says a lot of the talented software engineers that would have perhaps left after graduation are now staying.

This is good news for the firm, as they are looking to hire graduates and junior engineers.

Attracting young engineers

The site manager hopes to attract young engineers to Bitwise with a diverse range of projects and clients.

Brian Robertson hopes young engineers will join Bitwise for training and getting on the career ladder.

Mr Robertson says: “We’re a diverse company.

“What attracted me to Bitwise is the range of projects you do, which is quite unique.

“With a lot of software companies, you’ll be spending all your time on one product or project year after year.

“At Bitwise, an engineer could be working on a military project for six months, then jump on to a medical project.

“Then the next year they might do an automotive project.”

The software firm joins fresh tenant Vidatec, who moved its operations from Stirling to Dundee in November, at the technology park.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]