From nervous beginnings to a huge success for family-run Angus wellness studio

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A wellness venture in Kirriemuir has been hailed as a “huge success” less than a year after opening.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has not dampened the enthusiasm of Helen Stott, driving force behind The Studio located at Logie Business Park.

She previously taught pilates from home for eight years, but had always dreamed of creating a wellbeing hub.

The mother-of-four said: “I wanted to build a new fitness studio with treatment rooms to have a variety of wellbeing businesses all under one roof.

“While in the planning stages with my husband, Bruce, we were approached by Mark Cargill who wanted to open a gym in Kirriemuir.

“It made sense to add this facility to the plans.”

Uncertainty prior to opening due to Covid

Helen and Bruce own The Studio, and rent out the space for Cargill’s Gym next door.

It was last May when The Studio opened for classes after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

Helen said: “As with all new ventures, we were nervous to get started.

“A lockdown prior to opening added to the uncertainty, but the first year has been a huge success and we’ve had great feedback.

“We offer a timetable of different classes – pilates, yoga, dance, post-natal fitness and gentle exercises from the studio space.”

Helen runs classes, while daughter Rebecca is involved in managing The Studio.

There are also four treatment rooms rented out to a variety of therapists.

Helen said the opening of The Studio had been slightly delayed by the pandemic.

But she added: “It gave us time to find our feet before opening. Once classes were allowed, there was two metres distancing and masks until you were on your mats, etc.

“The large studio space made it easy to distance with our normal class numbers. We have bifold doors stretching down one side of the building which we could open to allow fresh air to flow.”

Up to 100 visitors a day at The Studio

On an average day, there can be 75-100 visitors between the studio classes, gym members and treatment-room visitors.

Helen said that, due to the range of classes, there isn’t a typical customer.

The Studio attracts customers of all ages – and Helen wants the facility to be for everyone.

She revealed that people will come to The Studio for a class, but then discover what else is on offer and then go on to use these other facilities too.

Helen added: “It’s a whole wellness facility under one roof, bringing like-minded people and wellbeing services all in one place.

“We have been delighted with how The Studio has fitted in and become a part of the Angus community.

“Every day we see regular faces and new faces. It’s still early days, but we can all agree it’s exceeded our initial expectations.”