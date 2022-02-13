Stephen Glass sacked by Aberdeen after just 11 months in charge at Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Glass sacked by Aberdeen after just 11 months in charge at Pittodrie

By Paul Third and Ryan Cryle
February 13 2022, 10.59am Updated: February 13 2022, 11.12am
Stephen Glass has been sacked by Aberdeen.
The decision has been made to make a change in the Dons dugout following a run of poor results.

Saturday’s Scottish Cup fifth-round exit at Motherwell was the final straw for the Aberdeen support, who vented their fury at the players after the game.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack, who was at Fir Park to watch his side lose 2-1, has decided to make a change with 45-year-old Glass and most of his backroom staff set to depart.

An official Aberdeen FC statement said: “Aberdeen FC this morning confirms the departure of manager Stephen Glass.

“Stephen has left the Dons with immediate effect alongside coaches Allan Russell and Henry Apaloo.

“The club would like to thank Stephen, Allan and Henry for their efforts and wish them the best in their future careers.

“The process to appoint a new manager will commence immediately and a further update regarding the club’s interim coaching team will be communicated shortly.”

Aberdeen’s chairman Dave Cormack and Stewart Milne (front row) during the Scottish Cup match at Motherwell.

Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson and Under-18s coach Barry Robson, another former Reds midfielder, are expected to take the team against St Johnstone on Tuesday evening – a game of vital importance to flailing Aberdeen.

Glass departs Pittodrie with the club ninth in the Scottish Premiership and with just one win – a 3-0 victory against Edinburgh City in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup –  in seven matches so far in 2022. In the league, that’s translated to a points tally of two from a possible 15.

The Dons have won just twice in 15 domestic matches away from home this season.

A replacement for long-time boss Derek McInnes, Dundee-born Glass was in charge for 11 months, having been the first managerial appointment made by Cormack after he succeeded Stewart Milne as chairman in 2019.

