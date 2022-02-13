Stephen Glass sacked by Aberdeen after just 11 months in charge at Pittodrie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stephen Glass has been sacked as manager at Aberdeen.

The decision has been made to make a change in the Dons dugout following a run of poor results.

Saturday’s Scottish Cup fifth-round exit at Motherwell was the final straw for the Aberdeen support, who vented their fury at the players after the game.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack, who was at Fir Park to watch his side lose 2-1, has decided to make a change with 45-year-old Glass and most of his backroom staff set to depart.

An official Aberdeen FC statement said: “Aberdeen FC this morning confirms the departure of manager Stephen Glass.

“Stephen has left the Dons with immediate effect alongside coaches Allan Russell and Henry Apaloo.

“The club would like to thank Stephen, Allan and Henry for their efforts and wish them the best in their future careers.

“The process to appoint a new manager will commence immediately and a further update regarding the club’s interim coaching team will be communicated shortly.”

Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson and Under-18s coach Barry Robson, another former Reds midfielder, are expected to take the team against St Johnstone on Tuesday evening – a game of vital importance to flailing Aberdeen.

Glass departs Pittodrie with the club ninth in the Scottish Premiership and with just one win – a 3-0 victory against Edinburgh City in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup – in seven matches so far in 2022. In the league, that’s translated to a points tally of two from a possible 15.

The Dons have won just twice in 15 domestic matches away from home this season.

A replacement for long-time boss Derek McInnes, Dundee-born Glass was in charge for 11 months, having been the first managerial appointment made by Cormack after he succeeded Stewart Milne as chairman in 2019.

Post match reaction from the manager. pic.twitter.com/7jJM8c93dN — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 12, 2022