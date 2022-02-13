Dundee using ‘real scare’ against Bonnyrigg last year as warning ahead of Peterhead cup clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The words Bonnyrigg Rose still cause a shiver to run down the spine of those at Dens Park.

It is just over a year ago since the Lowland League club came within seconds of pulling off a huge upset at Dundee’s expense.

A last-gasp Jonathan Afolabi equaliser spared any dark blue blushes that day before extra-time saw Dundee come out on top.

A year later and James McPake’s side face another potential banana skin in the Scottish Cup as they head to Peterhead on Monday evening with a place in the last eight at stake.

On the back of a morale-boosting victory in the league over Hearts, the Dens Park boss is keen to make it two wins from two.

“It is a very tricky game. Peterhead will see it as an opportunity to get into the quarter-final,” said McPake.

“We’re not looking at them any different to a Premiership side.

‘Real scare’

“Everything that was there on Wednesday has to be there on Monday if we want to get a positive result.

“We got a real scare against Bonnyrigg in the Scottish Cup last season.

“This is a massive game for both clubs because the prize at the end is a place in the quarter-final.

“They will be up for it so we have to match the fight and determination and get our quality players on the ball that can go and hurt them.

“There’s no way we can take them lightly. If we do, we’ll be out of the cup.”

Team news

Dundee head north to Balmoor with no new injury worries and expect to welcome Paul McGowan back to the squad after a back issue.

Full-back Vontae Daley-Campbell is suspended thanks to his red card against Ross County.

On injuries, McPake said: “Nothing fresh from the other night. We’ll hopefully have Paul McGowan back in the squad and potentially Jordan Marshall.

“Lee Ashcroft is out on the grass now too so he’ll back soon as well.”