Dundee using ‘real scare’ against Bonnyrigg last year as warning ahead of Peterhead cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee using ‘real scare’ against Bonnyrigg last year as warning ahead of Peterhead cup clash

By George Cran
February 13 2022, 12.00pm
Dundee boss James McPake. Top: Dundee squeeze past Bonnyrigg Rose. Below: Dundee taking on Peterhead last season.
Dundee boss James McPake. Top: Dundee squeeze past Bonnyrigg Rose. Below: Dundee taking on Peterhead last season.

The words Bonnyrigg Rose still cause a shiver to run down the spine of those at Dens Park.

It is just over a year ago since the Lowland League club came within seconds of pulling off a huge upset at Dundee’s expense.

A last-gasp Jonathan Afolabi equaliser spared any dark blue blushes that day before extra-time saw Dundee come out on top.

A year later and James McPake’s side face another potential banana skin in the Scottish Cup as they head to Peterhead on Monday evening with a place in the last eight at stake.

On the back of a morale-boosting victory in the league over Hearts, the Dens Park boss is keen to make it two wins from two.

“It is a very tricky game. Peterhead will see it as an opportunity to get into the quarter-final,” said McPake.

“We’re not looking at them any different to a Premiership side.

‘Real scare’

“Everything that was there on Wednesday has to be there on Monday if we want to get a positive result.

“We got a real scare against Bonnyrigg in the Scottish Cup last season.

Dundee celebrate Jonathan Afolabi’s last-gasp equaliser against Bonnyrigg.

“This is a massive game for both clubs because the prize at the end is a place in the quarter-final.

“They will be up for it so we have to match the fight and determination and get our quality players on the ball that can go and hurt them.

“There’s no way we can take them lightly. If we do, we’ll be out of the cup.”

Team news

Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft.

Dundee head north to Balmoor with no new injury worries and expect to welcome Paul McGowan back to the squad after a back issue.

Full-back Vontae Daley-Campbell is suspended thanks to his red card against Ross County.

On injuries, McPake said: “Nothing fresh from the other night. We’ll hopefully have Paul McGowan back in the squad and potentially Jordan Marshall.

“Lee Ashcroft is out on the grass now too so he’ll back soon as well.”

 

EXCLUSIVE: Josh Mulligan opens up on first league start for Dundee and gratitude towards Scottish Cup opponents Peterhead

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]