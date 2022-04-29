BioDundee: Find out what the future holds for life sciences in the city

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What does the future hold? Scotland’s life sciences and healthcare sectors will be exploring this, and more, at BioDundee International Conference 2022 next month.

In one of the sessions during the one-day event, you will discover the importance of collaboration and partnership working .

The ‘future’ session, which will also explore what the global trends will be, is jointly sponsored by Invest in Dundee and the School of Life Sciences at The University of Dundee. Both organisations are a major part of the city, its growth and its future.

Ross Mackenzie, senior manager of economic development at Dundee City Council, said Invest in Dundee is “a proud co-sponsor” of the conference before adding: “The life sciences and allied sectors are a major part of the city’s economy with a global reputation for excellence. There is exciting growth potential and with Tay Cities Deal investment in new facilities at The University of Dundee and James Hutton Institute, the city region is ideally placed to attract and retain business and talent in the years ahead.”

Professor Julian Blow, Dean of School of Life Sciences at The University of Dundee, was also delighted to be jointly sponsoring this session particularly as “there is much for all of us in the BioDundee community to look forward to in the next few years”.

“Inward investment for citywide initiatives that will grow the local biotech cluster including the new Tay Cities Regional Innovation Hub make it an exciting time to be in Dundee,” added Prof Blow.

Chaired by Alison Culpan, director of ABPI Scotland, the future session of BioDundee will feature five guest speakers from across this thriving industry, including Professor Alessio Ciulli (pictured above) professor of chemical and structural neology and director of the Centre for Targeted Protein Degradation at The University of Dundee.

He will be presenting about the centre’s work over the past few years in the field of targeted protein degradation and PROTACs.

He explained: “This is a transformative new drug modality that is revolutionising how future medicines are discovered in academia and biopharma. I look forward to meeting the Biodundee community and sharing the exciting research and innovation that will be expanded through the establishment of Dundee’s new Centre for Targeted Protein Degradation.”

Malcolm Skingle, CBE and director of Academic Liaison at GlaxoSmithKine, is also attending having worked with world-leading scientists from Dundee University for more than 20 years. Malcolm, pictured above, said: “They have always been excellent collaborators, responsive to the needs of industry.”

Mark Cook, chair at ABHI Scotland and Vice Chair of Scotland’s Life Sciences Industrial Leadership Group, will also be speaking in this session as well as Dr Harriet Teare, programme director at UK Spine, University of Oxford.

Delegates will also hear from Unmesh Lal, global research director of Healthcare & Life Sciences at Frost and Sullivan, who is also a guest speaker.

If this sounds like the type of session you, your business or organisation would benefit from, it’s advisable to sign up for the virtual BioDundee International Conference. For more details about the event visit BioDundee conference website.

This year marks the 22nd year of BioDundee events being staged in the city to build the strength of life sciences and healthcare sectors here and across Tayside. This year’s BioDundee is brought to you by DC Thomson, in association with AMICULUM. BioDundee is free to attend, register here to be part of it.