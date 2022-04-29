BioDundee: Find out what the future holds for life sciences in the city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
BioDundee: Find out what the future holds for life sciences in the city

In partnership with BioDundee
April 29 2022, 9.00am Updated: April 29 2022, 9.01am
Researcher at work - view through the transparent Board
view through the transparent Board.

What does the future hold? Scotland’s life sciences and healthcare sectors will be exploring this, and more, at BioDundee International Conference 2022 next month.

In one of the sessions during the one-day event, you will discover the importance of collaboration and partnership working .

The ‘future’ session, which will also explore what the global trends will be, is jointly sponsored by Invest in Dundee and the School of Life Sciences at The University of Dundee. Both organisations are a major part of the city, its growth and its future.

Invest in Dundee is a sponsor of BioDundee International Conference 2022

Ross Mackenzie, senior manager of economic development at Dundee City Council, said Invest in Dundee is “a proud co-sponsor” of the conference before adding: “The life sciences and allied sectors are  a major part of the city’s economy with a global reputation for excellence. There is exciting growth potential and with Tay Cities Deal investment in new facilities at The University of Dundee and James Hutton Institute, the city region is ideally placed to attract and retain business and talent in the years ahead.”

School of Life Sciences at The University of Dundee will be sponsor of BioDundee International Conference 2022

Professor Julian Blow, Dean of School of Life Sciences at The University of Dundee, was also delighted to be jointly sponsoring this session particularly as “there is much for all of us in the BioDundee community to look forward to in the next few years”.

“Inward investment for citywide initiatives that will grow the local biotech cluster including the new Tay Cities Regional Innovation Hub make it an exciting time to be in Dundee,” added Prof Blow.

Alison Culpan, director of ABPI
Prof Alessio Ciulli

Chaired by Alison Culpan, director of ABPI Scotland, the future session of BioDundee will feature five guest speakers from across this thriving industry, including Professor Alessio Ciulli (pictured above) professor of chemical and structural neology and director of the Centre for Targeted Protein Degradation at The University of Dundee.

He will be presenting about the centre’s work over the past few years in the field of targeted protein degradation and PROTACs.

He explained: “This is a transformative new drug modality that is revolutionising how future medicines are discovered in academia and biopharma. I look forward to meeting the Biodundee community and sharing the exciting research and innovation that will be expanded through the establishment of Dundee’s new Centre for Targeted Protein Degradation.”

Malcolm Skingle, CBE and director of Academic Liaison at GlaxoSmithKine, is also attending BioDundee International Conference 2022
Malcom Skingle

Malcolm Skingle, CBE and director of Academic Liaison at GlaxoSmithKine, is also attending having worked with world-leading scientists from Dundee University for more than 20 years. Malcolm, pictured above, said: “They have always been excellent collaborators, responsive to the needs of industry.”

Mark Cook, chair at ABHI Scotland and Vice Chair of Scotland’s Life Sciences Industrial Leadership Group, will also be speaking in this session as well as Dr Harriet Teare, programme director at UK Spine, University of Oxford.

Delegates will also hear from Unmesh Lal, global research director of Healthcare & Life Sciences at Frost and Sullivan, who is also a guest speaker.

If this sounds like the type of session you, your business or organisation would benefit from, it’s advisable to sign up for the virtual BioDundee International Conference. For more details about the event visit BioDundee conference website.

This year marks the 22nd year of BioDundee events being staged in the city to build the strength of life sciences and healthcare sectors here and across Tayside. This year’s BioDundee is brought to you by DC Thomson, in association with AMICULUM. BioDundee is free to attend, register here to be part of it.

 

 

 

