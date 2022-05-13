The Courier Business Awards 2022: Apprentice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Courier Business Awards 2022: Apprentice

In partnership with Courier Business Awards
May 13 2022, 5.50am Updated: May 13 2022, 8.58am

It’s that time of year again! Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2022, in association with Henderson Loggie.

The Courier Business Awards celebrate the very best companies who operate in Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife.

Every year we are blown away at how businesses in our area reach new heights of excellence.

Our annual awards ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee in October brings hundreds of business leaders together for a night to remember.

After another record year of entries in 2021, we’re excited to learn what Tayside and Fife businesses have achieved in the past 12 months.

Now it’s your chance to shine – submit an entry to The Courier Business Awards 2022 and join in the celebrations.

You can find out more about the awards here.

This award is sponsored by D&A College.

The Apprentice category recognises an individual who has participated in an apprenticeship programme during 2021/2022 and exceeded their employer’s expectations.

Entries can be submitted by the provider or apprentice.

Criteria:

  • Commitment to personal development and progression
  • Proof of significant contribution to the workplace
  • Use of skills gained through apprenticeship programme

Entries close at 5pm on Sunday July 17.
Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2022 Apprentice.

Sponsored by D&A College

D&A Business logo

Thank you to D&A College for sponsoring the Apprentice category at The Courier Business Awards 2022.

D&A College is an anchor institution dedicated to supporting individuals and businesses to attain the skills required to flourish. It utilises industry knowledge to deliver high-quality training and through a partnership approach, works with businesses to build strong successful workforces and deliver apprenticeship training across all industry sectors.

A spokesperson for D&A College said: “D&A College are proud to continue sponsoring this award. We remain committed to support businesses to employ apprentices and develop the future workforce.”

The Courier Business Award 2022 categories

Business Leader
Community
Family
Independent Retail
Innovation
Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality
Resilience and Recovery
Service
Small Business
Social Media
Technology
Transition to Net Zero
Young Business

