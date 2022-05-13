[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s that time of year again! Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2022, in association with Henderson Loggie.

The Courier Business Awards celebrate the very best companies who operate in Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife.

Every year we are blown away at how businesses in our area reach new heights of excellence.

Our annual awards ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee in October brings hundreds of business leaders together for a night to remember.

After another record year of entries in 2021, we’re excited to learn what Tayside and Fife businesses have achieved in the past 12 months.

Now it’s your chance to shine – submit an entry to The Courier Business Awards 2022 and join in the celebrations.

The Courier Business Awards 2022: Apprentice

This award is sponsored by D&A College.

The Apprentice category recognises an individual who has participated in an apprenticeship programme during 2021/2022 and exceeded their employer’s expectations.

Entries can be submitted by the provider or apprentice.

Criteria:

Commitment to personal development and progression

Proof of significant contribution to the workplace

Use of skills gained through apprenticeship programme

Entries close at 5pm on Sunday July 17.

Sponsored by D&A College

Thank you to D&A College for sponsoring the Apprentice category at The Courier Business Awards 2022.

D&A College is an anchor institution dedicated to supporting individuals and businesses to attain the skills required to flourish. It utilises industry knowledge to deliver high-quality training and through a partnership approach, works with businesses to build strong successful workforces and deliver apprenticeship training across all industry sectors.

A spokesperson for D&A College said: “D&A College are proud to continue sponsoring this award. We remain committed to support businesses to employ apprentices and develop the future workforce.”

The Courier Business Award 2022 categories

Business Leader

Community

Family

Independent Retail

Innovation

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality

Resilience and Recovery

Service

Small Business

Social Media

Technology

Transition to Net Zero

Young Business