Business Bites: Fife Jack Vettriano exhibition, international visitors in Tayside and a Team GB dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Business Bites: Fife Jack Vettriano exhibition, international visitors in Tayside and a Team GB dream

By Maria Gran
June 6 2022, 5.57am Updated: June 6 2022, 8.51am
The Courier's weekly round up of positive business stories from Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife.
The Courier's weekly round up of positive business stories from Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife.

Every Monday morning The Courier publishes a weekly round-up of some of the many positive business stories from Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire.

Thanks to everyone who has been sending in story ideas and please keep these coming to business@thecourier.co.uk

And also please consider signing up for the business team’s new daily newsletter (sign up box under the main image on any business story).

Now, let’s get to this week’s business bites.

1. Angus Council on the hunt for apprentices

Young people between 16 and 19 in Angus have the chance to become modern apprentices with Angus Council.

It is currently advertising 14 modern apprentice vacancies with various roles in building standards, gardening, organisational development, accountancy, IT and school supports.

Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside and modern apprentice Stevi Stewart.
Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside and modern apprentice Stevi Stewart.

Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside said: “Modern apprenticeships give young people a fantastic opportunity to join the council, develop new skills and earn a salary while gaining insight into the work being done to make Angus a great place to live.”

2. Openreach Scotland’s first female service delivery director is Dundonian

Jenni Macfarlane from Dundee becomes Openreach Scotland’s first female service delivery director.

The former Craigie High School pupil will lead a field force of 1,200 engineers working to keep people connected across the whole country.

Openreach Scotland service delivery director Jenni Macfarlane.
Openreach Scotland service delivery director Jenni Macfarlane.

Ms Macfarlane also joins the Openreach Scotland board chaired by Katie Milligan.

She said: “We have big ambitions that also come with big challenges and I am looking forward to guiding our Scottish team on this journey, continuing to deliver a world-class customer experience across the board.

“I will work to champion a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive and contribute to a bright future for both Openreach and our customers in Scotland.”

3. Fife accountant helps Perthshire triathlete pursue Team GB dream

Dunfermline accountants Thomson Cooper has announced a sponsorship deal with employee Jayne Emery as she pursues her Team GB Triathlon dream.

The Bridge of Earn athlete made her GB Age Group Team in 2019 and competed in the European Championships.

Thomson Cooper senior partner Andrew Croxford with Perthshire triathlete Jayne Emery.
Thomson Cooper senior partner Andrew Croxford with Perthshire triathlete Jayne Emery.

She is currently preparing for the World Duathlon Championships in Romania this month.

Jayne said: “I’m very lucky to have received sponsorship this year, I simply couldn’t have done this without it.

“I’m very much an underdog but I hope that my story will encourage more people into sport.”

4. Fife gallery hosts own Jack Vettriano exhibition

Affordable Arts in Lower Methil, Jack Vettriano’s home town, is staging its own exhibition of the artist’s work coinciding with a major one at Kirkcaldy Galleries.

The Methil gallery’s exhibition will run from June 17 to October 23 with a large selection of signed, limited-edition prints.

Affordable Arts in Lower Methil, Fife.
Affordable Arts in Lower Methil, Fife.

Owner of AfforDable Arts Ryan McPhee says its fitting to have a Vettriano exhibition in Methil, as this is where he grew up.

“It’s a great opportunity to see some of his work, and to see his paintings from his early years as Jack Hoggan,” he said.

“The previously unseen pieces from before he became famous are really worth viewing.”

5. Dundee and Angus College partnership to train cyber security specialists

Dundee and Angus College partners with cybersecurity solutions provider Check Point to host a new cyber lab.

The first collaboration of its kind in Scotland aims to help tackle the nation’s cybersecurity skills shortage.

The Check Point cyber lab at Dundee and Angus College.
The Check Point cyber lab at Dundee and Angus College.

The college hopes to retain talent in Dundee and provide students with the right skills to begin a career in cybersecurity.

Head of curriculum and quality for computing at Dundee and Angus College James Oliver said: “We pride ourselves on offering students a stimulating and engaging experience that will thoroughly prepare them for the careers they aspire to have after their time with us ends.”

6. Perth marketing firm gets top ranking

Communications agency Cunningly Good Group has been ranked one of the top 30 small independent marketing agencies in the UK.

The Independent Agency Census by The Drum ranked the Perth firm 30th in the UK for agencies with up to 25 staff.

Cunningly Good Group also picked up the Gold Chartered Institute of Public Relations PRide Awards for Outstanding Small Public Relations Consultancy last year.

Cunningly Good Group founder Tricia Fox.
Cunningly Good Group founder Tricia Fox.

Founder and managing director Tricia Fox said: “This completely took us by surprise and, I’m not afraid to say, actually quite moved us.

“It’s a testimony to the grit, determination and experience of our team to continue to deliver exceptional client services in some of the toughest of circumstances.”

7. Fife oven valeting firm in demand as cost of living rises

Ovenu Kirkcaldy, which offers oven cleans, has seen demand of services rise as many households buy second hand to reduce costs.

Business owner Ritchie Landels said: “The increase in the cost of living has persuaded people to buy a used cooker or, if moving home, keep hold of a left-behind appliance.

Ovenu Kirkcaldy owner Ritchie Landels.
Ovenu Kirkcaldy owner Ritchie Landels.

“Buying used and having it professionally cleaned is a cost-effective option for those determined to keep their expenditure down.”

8. VisitScotland showcasing Tayside and Fife

Tour operators and travel agents from around the world sampled the best of Tayside and Fife’s tourism offerings at the Discover Scotland 2022 event.

Organised by VisitScotland, the showcases focussed on sustainable tourism businesses and their products.

VisitScotland regional leadership director Caroline Warburton.
VisitScotland regional leadership director Caroline Warburton.

Among the countries represented were Scotland’s key markets – UK, Canada, USA, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium and China.

VisitScotland regional leadership director Caroline Warburton said: “It has been fantastic to see these groups immerse themselves in Tay Country and experience a small selection of what makes this region so attractive and appealing to visitors.”

9. Fife Chamber of Commerce awards

Fife Chamber of Commerce held its annual business awards.

Winners include James Donaldson, Wellwood Communications, Jessop Jewellers, Smith Anderson, TechnipFMC, United Industrial Supplies, Bad Gal Boocha, Breathe Easy, The Fix Fife and Kingdom Housing Association.

Keela won the outstanding business award.

Fairmont St Andrews is celebrating its award for training and development.

Fairmont Hotel, St Andrews.
Fairmont Hotel, St Andrews.

Area general manager John Keating said: “We are so excited to welcome guests for this busy summer season ahead. This award win has given us all that extra boost.”

10. Fife leavers take part in employability programme

Developing the Young Workforce Fife has delivered LET’S Go Fife (Leavers Employability Transition Sessions) across seven schools.

Leavers at St Columba's High School.
Leavers at St Columba’s High School.

During the three-day programme pupils took part in sessions including cooking on a budget, team work, organisational skills and CV preparation.

Leaver Shaun Reith at St Columba’s High School said: “I didn’t feel very confident on my first day, but by the last day I found out more about me, some really good life skills and feel better going forward.”

11. Fife business directory relaunched to encourage collaboration

Fife Council Economic Development has relaunched its business directory to encourage local businesses to collaborate in order to support the local economy.

The online platform is free for businesses to use, to showcase goods and services for supply chain opportunities or for keeping abreast of business news.

Fife Council service manager for economic development, business and employability Pamela Stevenson said: “Businesses asked for more digital investment as well as loyalty programmes to encourage the use of local goods and products.

“By shortening the supply chain and keeping contracts in Fife, we strive to bolster the local economy, keep and attract high-skilled workers and safeguard Fife as the place to do business.”

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]