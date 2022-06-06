Business Bites: Fife Jack Vettriano exhibition, international visitors in Tayside and a Team GB dream

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

1. Angus Council on the hunt for apprentices

Young people between 16 and 19 in Angus have the chance to become modern apprentices with Angus Council.

It is currently advertising 14 modern apprentice vacancies with various roles in building standards, gardening, organisational development, accountancy, IT and school supports.

Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside said: “Modern apprenticeships give young people a fantastic opportunity to join the council, develop new skills and earn a salary while gaining insight into the work being done to make Angus a great place to live.”

2. Openreach Scotland’s first female service delivery director is Dundonian

Jenni Macfarlane from Dundee becomes Openreach Scotland’s first female service delivery director.

The former Craigie High School pupil will lead a field force of 1,200 engineers working to keep people connected across the whole country.

Ms Macfarlane also joins the Openreach Scotland board chaired by Katie Milligan.

She said: “We have big ambitions that also come with big challenges and I am looking forward to guiding our Scottish team on this journey, continuing to deliver a world-class customer experience across the board.

“I will work to champion a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive and contribute to a bright future for both Openreach and our customers in Scotland.”

3. Fife accountant helps Perthshire triathlete pursue Team GB dream

Dunfermline accountants Thomson Cooper has announced a sponsorship deal with employee Jayne Emery as she pursues her Team GB Triathlon dream.

The Bridge of Earn athlete made her GB Age Group Team in 2019 and competed in the European Championships.

She is currently preparing for the World Duathlon Championships in Romania this month.

Jayne said: “I’m very lucky to have received sponsorship this year, I simply couldn’t have done this without it.

“I’m very much an underdog but I hope that my story will encourage more people into sport.”

4. Fife gallery hosts own Jack Vettriano exhibition

Affordable Arts in Lower Methil, Jack Vettriano’s home town, is staging its own exhibition of the artist’s work coinciding with a major one at Kirkcaldy Galleries.

The Methil gallery’s exhibition will run from June 17 to October 23 with a large selection of signed, limited-edition prints.

Owner of AfforDable Arts Ryan McPhee says its fitting to have a Vettriano exhibition in Methil, as this is where he grew up.

“It’s a great opportunity to see some of his work, and to see his paintings from his early years as Jack Hoggan,” he said.

“The previously unseen pieces from before he became famous are really worth viewing.”

5. Dundee and Angus College partnership to train cyber security specialists

Dundee and Angus College partners with cybersecurity solutions provider Check Point to host a new cyber lab.

The first collaboration of its kind in Scotland aims to help tackle the nation’s cybersecurity skills shortage.

The college hopes to retain talent in Dundee and provide students with the right skills to begin a career in cybersecurity.

Head of curriculum and quality for computing at Dundee and Angus College James Oliver said: “We pride ourselves on offering students a stimulating and engaging experience that will thoroughly prepare them for the careers they aspire to have after their time with us ends.”

6. Perth marketing firm gets top ranking

Communications agency Cunningly Good Group has been ranked one of the top 30 small independent marketing agencies in the UK.

The Independent Agency Census by The Drum ranked the Perth firm 30th in the UK for agencies with up to 25 staff.

Cunningly Good Group also picked up the Gold Chartered Institute of Public Relations PRide Awards for Outstanding Small Public Relations Consultancy last year.

Founder and managing director Tricia Fox said: “This completely took us by surprise and, I’m not afraid to say, actually quite moved us.

“It’s a testimony to the grit, determination and experience of our team to continue to deliver exceptional client services in some of the toughest of circumstances.”

7. Fife oven valeting firm in demand as cost of living rises

Ovenu Kirkcaldy, which offers oven cleans, has seen demand of services rise as many households buy second hand to reduce costs.

Business owner Ritchie Landels said: “The increase in the cost of living has persuaded people to buy a used cooker or, if moving home, keep hold of a left-behind appliance.

“Buying used and having it professionally cleaned is a cost-effective option for those determined to keep their expenditure down.”

8. VisitScotland showcasing Tayside and Fife

Tour operators and travel agents from around the world sampled the best of Tayside and Fife’s tourism offerings at the Discover Scotland 2022 event.

Organised by VisitScotland, the showcases focussed on sustainable tourism businesses and their products.

Among the countries represented were Scotland’s key markets – UK, Canada, USA, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium and China.

VisitScotland regional leadership director Caroline Warburton said: “It has been fantastic to see these groups immerse themselves in Tay Country and experience a small selection of what makes this region so attractive and appealing to visitors.”

9. Fife Chamber of Commerce awards

Fife Chamber of Commerce held its annual business awards.

Winners include James Donaldson, Wellwood Communications, Jessop Jewellers, Smith Anderson, TechnipFMC, United Industrial Supplies, Bad Gal Boocha, Breathe Easy, The Fix Fife and Kingdom Housing Association.

Keela won the outstanding business award.

Fairmont St Andrews is celebrating its award for training and development.

Area general manager John Keating said: “We are so excited to welcome guests for this busy summer season ahead. This award win has given us all that extra boost.”

10. Fife leavers take part in employability programme

Developing the Young Workforce Fife has delivered LET’S Go Fife (Leavers Employability Transition Sessions) across seven schools.

During the three-day programme pupils took part in sessions including cooking on a budget, team work, organisational skills and CV preparation.

Leaver Shaun Reith at St Columba’s High School said: “I didn’t feel very confident on my first day, but by the last day I found out more about me, some really good life skills and feel better going forward.”

11. Fife business directory relaunched to encourage collaboration

Fife Council Economic Development has relaunched its business directory to encourage local businesses to collaborate in order to support the local economy.

The online platform is free for businesses to use, to showcase goods and services for supply chain opportunities or for keeping abreast of business news.

Fife Council service manager for economic development, business and employability Pamela Stevenson said: “Businesses asked for more digital investment as well as loyalty programmes to encourage the use of local goods and products.

“By shortening the supply chain and keeping contracts in Fife, we strive to bolster the local economy, keep and attract high-skilled workers and safeguard Fife as the place to do business.”