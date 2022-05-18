Will Tayside and Fife tourism businesses recover or struggle this summer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Will Tayside and Fife tourism businesses recover or struggle this summer?

By Maria Gran
May 18 2022, 5.47am Updated: May 18 2022, 5.21pm
V&A Dundee chair Tim Allan is unsure about the tourism sector's recovery this summer.

As Tayside and Fife businesses are gearing up for the summer season, will the tourism industry start to see a post-pandemic recovery this year?

After two summers of uncertainty, staycations and lateral flow tests, it seems going on holiday this year is as easy as it used to be.

Restrictions have been lifted and many countries – like Scotland – don’t require passenger locator forms or vaccine passports anymore.

However, locals in the tourism and hospitality industry have varying opinions on whether we will see foreign visitors return this year.

With the cost of living crisis looming, fear of cost rather than Covid might hinder staycations.

Rising food costs a concern

At Crieff Hydro staff expect both UK and international visitors.

Chief executive Stephen Leckie says: “Summer bookings across the group are looking strong.

“Staycations are continuing to hold up and we’re seeing the return of international travellers, particularly group travel from the US.”

Chairman and chief executive of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels Stephen Leckie.

While the hotel group expects summer to go well, the period leading up to the season has had challenges.

“Our biggest concern in terms of rising costs is food, which has seen us adjust menus accordingly depending on what we are able to source.

“Our focus is to ensure there’s no change to the customer experience and being part of a family of hotels does help us negotiate the best costs we can.”

People are ‘desperate to travel’

For Fife tour operator Best of Scotland Holidays, which caters to mainly American tourists, this season is “looking fantastic”.

Founder Duncan Dewar saw his Kirkcaldy firm’s revenue drop from £1 million to £9,000 as the pandemic hindered foreign holidaymakers.

This year he has 40% more tourists coming over than he did in 2019 and has taken on an extra member of staff.

Best of Scotland Holidays founder Duncan Dewar.

He says: “We’re absolutely delighted. People are so desperate to travel.

“We haven’t had cancellations because of the war in Ukraine, and provided it doesn’t escalate further afield its not affecting us.

“When I started a long time ago, people were cancelling because we were too close to the war in Libya.

“People are much more educated now as to where these countries are in relation to us.”

This year will be ‘challenging’

A bit more hesitant about the return of foreign tourists is the chairman of V&A Dundee Tim Allan.

He thinks we will see more tourists, but not as many as we’d like.

“The same pressures which are weighing on us about cost of living concerns will be weighing upon international travellers,” he says.

V&A Dundee chairman Tim Allan.

“We are going to see gradual improvements in international numbers, but it’s going to take some time.

“This year is only going to be part of that slow process of recovery.”

The museum is preparing for a summer of mostly British travellers and locals exploring nearby attractions.

However, Mr Allan does not think this summer will bring the sector back to pre-pandemic levels of visitors and revenue.

He says: “2022 is going to be a challenging year for everybody in the tourist sector.

V&A Dundee is putting on the first exhibition curated and created by the museum in 2023.

“We kind of accept that, but we are gearing up to make sure that our recovery in 2023 for our fifth anniversary year is significant.

“There’s good programming ahead that will help with the staycation offering across the Tay Cities region.”

Outlook for Tayside and Fife tourism companies looking more positive

Regional leadership director at VisitScotland Caroline Warburton says the outlook for this summer is looking more positive than before for local businesses.

Many firms have reported a busy start to the season with good bookings for the months ahead.

“We expect recovery to continue in 2022 with the summer season being stronger than last year, with a mix of Scots, UK and international visitors,” says Ms Warburton.

VisitScotland regional leadership director (East) Caroline Warburton.

“We are however realistic in our expectations and do not expect international numbers to return to pre-pandemic levels this year.

“Our expectations and forecasts suggest that it may be 2024 until we reach pre-pandemic levels.”

With new openings such as Arbikie Distillery visitor centre and golf events The 150th Open and The Senior Open, Ms Warburon anticipates tens of thousands will visit the region this summer.

She also says the ‘hometown tourist’ trend is likely to continue.

“Similar to last year, it’s important that we continue to support local businesses by visiting an attraction, eating out at a local restaurant or taking a day trip,” she adds.

“The impact of tourism spreads beyond the industry itself. It not only provides direct employment but supports many jobs in the wider supply chain as well as providing facilities which benefits local economies and communities.”

