Auchterarder health store relaunches with new name and local owner

After more than a decade running Jan de Vries Healthcare in Auchterarder, Gill MacMillan has has acquired the business.

Gill has run the High Street shop since it first opened its doors in 2011.

Now renamed Auchterarder Health Foods, she plans to keep stocking old favourites and introduce new products.

“It’s so exciting, because even though I’ve managed this shop for 11 years, I can now pick and choose what products to stock.

“I’m thinking of expanding in skin care and get a good quality, natural range in.

“But the ethos Jan created will continue – that is to provide good solid advice, care and a lending ear.”

The shop front has had an upgrade with new signage and a fresh lick of paint.

Inside, Gill will offer the same range of health foods and supplements as before, as well as a refill station and eco-friendly household products.

She says her mission is to keep moving the shop forward.

“We’re a real community hub here and it’s a place for people to pop in and have a wee chat for advice or help,” Gill says.

“We’ll continue to support the local community and offer products that maybe aren’t readily available.

“We also have so much support from people in and outside Auchterarder, it’s been really positive so far.”

In the back of Auchterarder Health Foods, acupuncturist Katherine Dandridge rents a space to offer treatments.

Above the health shop sits Paperclipz, specialising in stationary, greeting cards and balloons.

All three businesses are run by local women, which Gill says is important for the town.

“I want the town to flourish and having small independents on the High Street is important for Auchterarder,” she says.

“We are quite lucky, any vacant site often gets picked up by independent businesses.”