First look: New Ducati motorbikes showroom opens in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new Ducati motorbike store has opened in Dundee after a £500,000 investment, creating new jobs in the city.

The new Ducati store on Kilspindie Road is the group’s second showroom in Scotland, following one in Glasgow.

Ducati Manchester Group (DMG) acquired Ducati Glasgow from liquidation in 2020 and set about expanding the group’s presence in Scotland.

Andrew Duthie is general manager of both Glasgow and Dundee stores.

Dundee ‘perfect’ for new motorbike store

He explained the reasons for opening the 5,000 sq ft showroom in the city.

“We found that the aftersales side of the business was way too big for one store in Scotland,” he said.

“The previous owners were asking a lot of people who live in Dundee, Perth, Aberdeen or Inverness to go to Glasgow for a service.

“On top of that, some people would not buy a bike because they are not prepared to make those journeys.

“We also couldn’t satisfy customers with just one store.”

Discussions followed and Mr Duthie decided Dundee was the best fit.

He said investment in the city was a factor, as was the city’s location from other cities.

“It made a lot of sense. People from Aberdeen have to go through Dundee, and it’s not far from Perth, or Fife.

“Dundee is the perfect location.”

Ducati boss ‘over the moon’ and jobs plan

After several months of refurbishment work, the store opened this week.

The project has been hit with several delays, including a change of heart from Ducati around an original site, and planning permission from Dundee City Council.

Mr Duthie said he was thrilled to see the customers finally through the doors after a significant investment in the store.

“I’m just over the moon,” he said.

“When I look at a photograph of what I’ve got from when we walked in, it was one big box.

“You wouldn’t believe it’s the same place.”

Three staff members have already joined the team, but more are required.

Jobs are being advertised on the Ducati Dundee Facebook page, and Mr Duthie said the workforce may rise to eight.

It was with Ducati that racing star Carl Fogarty, the former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here winner, shot to fame.

He returned to Fife recently for an event organised by Ducati at Knockhill.