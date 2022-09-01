First look: New Ducati motorbikes showroom opens in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

First look: New Ducati motorbikes showroom opens in Dundee

By Gavin Harper
September 1 2022, 11.35am Updated: September 1 2022, 11.37am
General manager Andrew Duthie inside the new Ducati Dundee store.
General manager Andrew Duthie inside the new Ducati Dundee store.

A new Ducati motorbike store has opened in Dundee after a £500,000 investment, creating new jobs in the city.

The new Ducati store on Kilspindie Road is the group’s second showroom in Scotland, following one in Glasgow.

Ducati Manchester Group (DMG) acquired Ducati Glasgow from liquidation in 2020 and set about expanding the group’s presence in Scotland.

Andrew Duthie is general manager of both Glasgow and Dundee stores.

Dundee ‘perfect’ for new motorbike store

He explained the reasons for opening the 5,000 sq ft showroom in the city.

“We found that the aftersales side of the business was way too big for one store in Scotland,” he said.

“The previous owners were asking a lot of people who live in Dundee, Perth, Aberdeen or Inverness to go to Glasgow for a service.

The new Ducati store in Dundee.

“On top of that, some people would not buy a bike because they are not prepared to make those journeys.

“We also couldn’t satisfy customers with just one store.”

Discussions followed and Mr Duthie decided Dundee was the best fit.

He said investment in the city was a factor, as was the city’s location from other cities.

Andrew Duthie, general manager of the new Ducati Dundee store.

“It made a lot of sense. People from Aberdeen have to go through Dundee, and it’s not far from Perth, or Fife.

“Dundee is the perfect location.”

Ducati boss ‘over the moon’ and jobs plan

After several months of refurbishment work, the store opened this week.

The project has been hit with several delays, including a change of heart from Ducati around an original site, and planning permission from Dundee City Council.

Mr Duthie said he was thrilled to see the customers finally through the doors after a significant investment in the store.

As well as stocking bikes, the new Dundee Ducati store sells a range of clothes and riding equipment.

“I’m just over the moon,” he said.

“When I look at a photograph of what I’ve got from when we walked in, it was one big box.

“You wouldn’t believe it’s the same place.”

The new Ducati Dundee store.

Three staff members have already joined the team, but more are required.

Jobs are being advertised on the Ducati Dundee Facebook page, and Mr Duthie said the workforce may rise to eight.

It was with Ducati that racing star Carl Fogarty, the former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here winner, shot to fame.

He returned to Fife recently for an event organised by Ducati at Knockhill.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

Patisserie Valerie in Dundee is to close
Patisserie Valerie in Dundee to close amid 'unprecedented challenges'
Boris Johnson reiterated the support the Government has already provided (PA)
Johnson: ‘Substantial’ cost-of-living support to be provided by next PM
The Berwick Bank wind farm off the coast of Angus and FIfe could bring more than £4bn to the Scottish economy.
Huge wind farm off coast of Fife and Angus worth £4bn to economy
0
Bosses at Jet2 have said cash-conscious consumers turning to package holidays during tough times could bring in more customers (Peter Byrne/PA)
Cash-strapped consumers opting for package holidays in tough times, says Jet2
Microsoft’s proposed 68.7 billion dollar (£59.4 billion) takeover of games publisher Activision Blizzard could lead to competition concerns and requires a more in-depth investigation, the UK’s competition watchdog has said (Koshiro K/Alamy/PA)
Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard takeover faces further competition investigation
More than seven in 10 people say they have been targeted by scams in the past three months, according to TransUnion, as fraudsters attempt to use worries about surging living costs as a way to con people (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cost-of-living con artists targeting people with bogus deals and refunds
Cash-strapped Transport for London has finally found a new sponsor for its cable car, but will receive a fraction of what it earned under the previous deal (Philip Toscano/PA)
New sponsor for London’s cable car to pay TfL a fraction of previous deal
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Thames Valley Police, at Milton Keynes Police Station in Buckinghamshire. Picture date: Wednesday August 31, 2022.
Johnson commits funding to Sizewell C nuclear plant to ‘get on’ with project
Some 2.7 million eligible households in England had yet to receive a £150 council tax rebate from the Government at the end of July (Joe Giddens/PA)
2.7m households yet to receive £150 council tax rebate at end of July
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Almost nine in 10 UK adults worried about energy prices – survey

More from The Courier

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Baseball bat Picture shows; Gavin Duke. Dundee Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 01/09/2022
Broughty Ferry man jailed for taking baseball bat 'on dog walk'
Patisserie Valerie in Dundee is to close
Patisserie Valerie in Dundee to close amid 'unprecedented challenges'
Taylor Wimpey's nearby Victoria Grange development.
Taylor Wimpey lodge appeal following Monifieth development rejection
0
The coastguard helicopter lifting the injured woman to safety. Image: Tayside Mountain Rescue Team.
Daughter walks 5 miles for help after woman falls at remote Angus beauty spot
WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 19/02/2019 - Programme Name: Still Game S9 - TX: n/a - Episode: Still Game - Generics (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUSDAY 19TH FEBRUARY, 2019* Navid (SANJEEV KOHLI), Isa (JANE MCCARRY) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Alan Peebles
Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Arbroath in 'People Huv Tae Know' tour
0
The Berwick Bank wind farm off the coast of Angus and FIfe could bring more than £4bn to the Scottish economy.
Huge wind farm off coast of Fife and Angus worth £4bn to economy
0