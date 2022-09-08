DM Hall: Fife operation that identifies legal issues with property plans expansion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The property services arm of a Fife-based firm has gone from strength to strength and projects further substantial increases this year.

The legal search and property services department of DM Hall recorded a 13% rise in turnover last year.

The department, which operates from the firm’s Dunfermline office, has become a vital fee contributor to DM Hall, one of Scotland’s chartered surveyors.

It has recently been further strengthened further to take the department’s offering more aggressively into the west of Scotland.

In an industry worth £16 million in Scotland, the 14-strong department is focusing sharply on market share.

Expansion plans for DM Hall

Amanda Cameron is DM Hall partner and head of property services.

She said: “We are the only department of its kind in the country which is operated by a wholly Scottish company.

“Our expansion into the west will be driven by our new business development consultant.

“They will work closely with our surveyors to make us an attractive first port of call.

“It will build on the successes achieved by our expert consultant Ronnie Coleman in the east.”

Expanding growth ambitions

The firm’s search and property services operation helps its clients at every stage of a property transaction.

It helps to identify any legal, building control, planning or environmental issues which might have a bearing on securing legal title.

As well as property enquiry certificates, it provides legal and conveyancing reports, environmental and mining reports and land registration services.

It also deals with building warrants, boundary disputes and unauthorised alterations.

Ms Cameron added: “The last two years have obviously winnowed out a lot of the smaller firms.

“Larger firms have been assiduously sweeping up the business of these casualties.

“We expect the diversity of services we offer, attractive pricing and that we are known to strive to make our customers’ lives easier will all weigh in our favour.

“We continue to maintain and expand our growth ambitions.”