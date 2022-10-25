Dundee firm’s dragon game wins Nintendo release after seven years of work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee firm’s dragon game wins Nintendo release after seven years of work

By Rob McLaren
October 25 2022, 2.00pm Updated: October 25 2022, 6.03pm
Skye Tales and 4J Studios' Chris van der Kuyl and Puny Astronaut managing director Cian Roche.
Skye Tales and 4J Studios' Chris van der Kuyl and Puny Astronaut managing director Cian Roche.

Almost seven years of hard work has paid off for a Dundee firm as its computer game about a friendly dragon is to be released on Nintendo Switch.

Puny Astronaut’s seven co-founders met while studying games development at Abertay University.

In early 2016, they started working on a game about a flying dragon, Skye, who interacts with toys, instruments and puzzles.

The team kept working on the adventure game in their fourth year and for another year after graduating.

A major breakthrough in 2018 when it won investment from Dundee’s 4J Studios, which created the console editions of Minecraft.

The 4J investment allowed the Puny team the time, space and resources to complete the game.

Now, it is ready to share with the world with a release on Nintendo Switch scheduled for next year. It will be the first game published (marketed and distributed) by 4J Studios.

75,000 hours creating Skye Tales

Cian Roche, managing director of Puny Astronaut, estimates the company has spent 75,000 hours on the game.

He said: “It started out as an ambitious student game but the 4J investment meant we could make it perfect.

Skye Tales is ready for release next year.

“It’s been a tremendous amount of work for the whole team. We are immensely proud of it and are now hoping it finds an audience.”

The game promotes mindfulness and accessibility and has been tested on children as young as four years old.

Players are encouraged to take their time and enjoy the sights, sounds, and sensations of the world around them.

Making it so accessible is one of the reasons its development has taken so long.

Cian explains: “The vision we have for the game is specific and delicate.

“We wanted to create a game that everyone could play – even people who might otherwise be scared at the sight of a controller.

Puny Astronaut managing director Cian Roche.

“It’s surprisingly difficult to make a game like this where people can explore at their own pace. There’s a lot of fine tuning to make a game that approachable.”

Puny Astronaut now has a team of 17 staff based at Water’s Edge in Dundee.

The managing director said finally finishing the game has been a mixture of “excitement and relief”.

If the Nintendo Switch release is a success then Puny hopes to develop the title for other consoles.

Cian said: “We are looking forward to getting people’s reactions. We can’t wait for it finally to be out there and people can see what we’ve been spending so much of our lives on.”

Puny Astronaut acclaim

Chris van der Kuyl, chairman of 4J Studios and Puny Astronaut, is thrilled with the finished result.

He said: “Cian and the rest of the team have gone out of their way to craft a magical, colourful and accessible world that gamers of all ages and abilities can enjoy.

“Skye Tales will be the first game published by 4J Studios, which feels like a natural progression for us.

“We have more new games scheduled for release in 2023 – a mixture of original games from 4J Studios and titles from studios we are invested in through Chroma Ventures.

Skye the flying dragon in the fictional valley of Brinn.

“Our ambition is to establish game brands we are close to and believe in and help them evolve into successful franchises.”

Professor Gregor White, dean of the School of Design and Informatics at Abertay University, paid tribute to the Puny Astronaut team.

He said: “It’s been a genuine pleasure to witness the care and attention to detail with which Skye Tales has been developed since the original concept was designed in our labs.”

