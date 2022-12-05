Screwfix opening new store in Perthshire town, creating jobs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Building trade firm supplier Screwfix is opening a new store in Blairgowrie, creating 11 new jobs.

It will open on Thursday at Welton Industrial Estate and is part of the company’s growing network of over 800 stores nationwide.

The Blairgowrie branch will be open seven days a week between 7am and 8pm. It will also provide a click and collect service.

It is the latest Screwfix to open in Tayside following one in Forfar.

Manager Neil Pickard said: “We chose to open a new store in Blairgowrie to better meet the needs of the local tradespeople.

“We know how busy our customers are and we’re delighted to bring Screwfix greater convenience even closer.

“We have received fantastic support from the local community and are looking forward to welcoming and helping more tradespeople and serious DIYers over the coming months.”

Meanwhile, local charities are being urged to apply for funding from The Screwfix Foundation.

It supports local charities and community projects by providing donations to fix, repair or maintain local homes or community facilities.

Any local charities interested can find out more by visiting the new branch.