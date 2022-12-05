Two drivers taken to hospital as crash closes A915 in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash near Upper Largo in Fife.

Emergency services were called to the A915 between Upper and Lower Largo at 1.20pm on Monday.

A stretch of the A915 is closed as a result.

Drivers taken to Victoria Hospital

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were called around 1.20pm on Monday to a report of a crash involving two cars on the A915 between Upper and Lower Largo, Fife.

“Emergency services attended and two people, the drivers, have been taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

“Recovery was arranged and the road reopened around 3.30pm. Inquiries are ongoing.”