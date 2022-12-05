New mural unveiled as Eden Project pays Dundee community garden a visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

New mural unveiled as Eden Project pays Dundee community garden a visit

By Rebecca Baird
December 5 2022, 3.29pm Updated: December 5 2022, 3.36pm
Artist Diane Selbie with her mural Diamages. Image: Pamie Bennet.
Artist Diane Selbie with her mural Diamages. Image: Pamie Bennet.

A new mural was unveiled at Victoria Community Garden in Dundee last weekend by city artist Diane Selbie.

Diane, 27, who also created the popular Keiller Centre’s marmalade mural, has brightened up the community garden with a bright new artwork featuring sunshine, flowers – and worms!

The slogan, “No rain, no flowers” was more than appropriate for the unveiling event, which drew a crowd of around 70 people even in the damp and cold winter winter.

Volunteers young and old turned out for the lunchtime event, which featured a talk on food waste and garden tour from head gardener Gisela Espada, and a stall by community artist (and fellow mural-maker) Pamie Bennett, the woman behind the Wellgate artwork.

Diane Selbie’s mural Diamages, Victoria Community Garden. Image: Pamie Bennet.
Head gardener Gisela Espada, right, with keen volunteers at the Victoria Community Garden. Image: Pamie Bennet.

Last year, the garden was featured by STV on a segment about the mental health benefits of community gardens for people of all backgrounds and ages.

And for mural artist Diane, the diversity of the volunteers – as well as the beauty of the garden itself – was a huge source of inspiration for the finished piece, ‘Diamages’, which was commissioned by Dundee’s Arts and Communities Association.

“Pamie asked me to get involved because I do all my floral-themed paintings, so she thought it would be quite a good match,” explains Diane.

“I got ideas from all the kids and the people that work in the garden, and that’s what helped me come up with the mural idea.

The "Marmalade on Toast" mural. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Marmalade on Toast mural at the Keiller Centre by Diane Selbie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“It was just nice talking to the people who are so busy and working so hard in the garden. The response on Saturday was amazing!

“Plenty of people were interested in hearing what was going on – the tunnel was full!”

Ahead of the Eden Project making a new home in Dundee in 2025, their community network developer Martin Quigley visited Victoria Garden to talk about how the environmental project will integrate with the efforts already established in the city.

“I was impressed with what he was saying,” added artist and community activist Pamie.

“Sometimes these big projects just seem to land in Dundee, but it seemed like the Eden Project were making an effort to reach out to the groups already here.

“They certainly talked the right talk!”

Victoria Community Garden, on Blackness Road, Dundee, is open to the public from 10am-3pm each Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

As well as her permanent murals at the garden and on New Inn Lane, Diane has “taken over” city centre tapas bar Gallery 48 with an explosive new exhibition, which will run until December 14.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Artist Diane Selbie with her mural Diamages. Image: Pamie Bennet.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Artist Diane Selbie with her mural Diamages. Image: Pamie Bennet.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
Artist Diane Selbie with her mural Diamages. Image: Pamie Bennet.
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Artist Diane Selbie with her mural Diamages. Image: Pamie Bennet.
This New Year, should we ditch all single-use items?
Were you there in the City Square when the clock struck 12 and ushered in 2000?
Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium
Artist Diane Selbie with her mural Diamages. Image: Pamie Bennet.
Dundee council evictions fall despite rise in unpaid rent
Artist Diane Selbie with her mural Diamages. Image: Pamie Bennet.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
Artist Diane Selbie with her mural Diamages. Image: Pamie Bennet.
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Artist Diane Selbie with her mural Diamages. Image: Pamie Bennet.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
Artist Diane Selbie with her mural Diamages. Image: Pamie Bennet.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Artist Diane Selbie with her mural Diamages. Image: Pamie Bennet.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Artist Diane Selbie with her mural Diamages. Image: Pamie Bennet.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Artist Diane Selbie with her mural Diamages. Image: Pamie Bennet.
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Artist Diane Selbie with her mural Diamages. Image: Pamie Bennet.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Artist Diane Selbie with her mural Diamages. Image: Pamie Bennet.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Artist Diane Selbie with her mural Diamages. Image: Pamie Bennet.
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Artist Diane Selbie with her mural Diamages. Image: Pamie Bennet.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Artist Diane Selbie with her mural Diamages. Image: Pamie Bennet.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
Artist Diane Selbie with her mural Diamages. Image: Pamie Bennet.
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Artist Diane Selbie with her mural Diamages. Image: Pamie Bennet.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Artist Diane Selbie with her mural Diamages. Image: Pamie Bennet.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented