DC Thomson: Revenues increase for Dundee media group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

DC Thomson: Revenues increase for Dundee media group

By Rob McLaren
January 11 2023, 9.18am Updated: January 11 2023, 9.44am
The DC Thomson building at Meadowside, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
The DC Thomson building at Meadowside, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Dundee-based media group DC Thomson saw a rise in trading revenues of more than £10 million.

The family firm’s newspapers include The Courier, The Press and Journal and The Sunday Post.

Its magazine portfolio includes The People’s Friend, My Weekly, The Scots Magazine, Puzzler, Stylist, bunkered and Beano comic.

In the financial year ending March 31 2022, total revenues rose to £174.1 million from £160.2m in 2020-21. The company made pre-tax profits of £7.3m in the latest period.

DC Thomson said the increase in revenues was due to sales recovering from Covid-19 disruption and new digital sales streams.

However, the company has also been impacted by rising inflation.

“The return of events, growth in subscriptions and increased digital advertising sales all contributed to a strong year for the media business,” the firm said.

“Despite strong sales, margins were down 1% year-on-year as the impact of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and rising inflation saw an £8m increase in the cost of raw materials, including paper.”

Digital subscriptions and adverts

The launch of the 1921 England and Wales census in January this year helped towards a £3m sales boost for DC Thomson’s genealogy business Findmypast.

The company also owns cloud computing business Brightsolid.

Revenue classed as circulation was down slightly, from £80m in 2021 to £78.6m.

However, the company highlighted the growth in digital subscriptions, which now exceed 25,000 for its newspaper brands.

Beano character Dennis the Menace stands in front of a giant sign erected at Dundee Law renaming the city of Dundee to Beanotown to mark the start of the Dundee Bash Street Festival, which celebrates the city’s comic book heritage. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“Circulation revenue, newspaper and magazine news stand sales, were marginally down on last year, but were largely compensated by increases in print and digital subscriptions,” the company added.

“DC Thomson continued to invest in the transformation of its media business, recruiting new talent and investing in digital skills and technology.”

DC Thomson takes ‘long-term view’

The accounts include losses and gains on the company’s investments.

In 2022 the company made a £32.8m gain on the disposal of its associate business Twig Education but overall saw a £33.9m reduction in the value of its investment portfolio.

Reflecting on the year, chairman Christopher Thomson said: “The impact of our transformation programme and the easing of disruption caused by the pandemic both contributed to an improved year of trading for DC Thomson.

DC Thomson chairman Christopher Thomson. Image: DC Thomson

“We saw encouraging growth in subscriptions, events and digital revenues with growth revenues outstripping the decline in traditional print revenues for the first time.

“The first half of this current financial year saw that growth continue but we, like all UK businesses, now face considerable economic headwinds.

“But we take a long-term view. We are confident that we have the right strategy in place and continue to invest in building the business for a sustainable future.”

DC Thomson history

DC Thomson has its origins in shipping entrepreneur of William Thomson in the early 19th century.

During the mid-19th century, the Thomson family invested in publishing, taking an interest in the Dundee Courier and buying it in 1886.

At that stage there were two major publishing houses in Dundee. The other was run by Sir John Leng.

Find my Past is owned by DC Thomson. Image: Find my Past

In 1905, the Thomson and Leng firms merged under the leadership of William Thomson’s son David Couper (DC) Thomson.

Throughout the 20th century, it became one of the UK’s leading publishers.

Today the company uses insight and data to create content and experiences that connect strongly with customers and build loyal communities.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)
Starmer tells Sunak he can’t legislate his way out of ’13 years of failure’
NHS physiotherapists are to stage two strikes in the coming weeks (Alamy/PA)
NHS physiotherapists to stage two days of strikes
Evri has blamed strikes by Royal Mail staff as one of the reason for delayed deliveries (Danny Lawson/PA)
Evri apologises for parcel delivery delays across UK
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch at the Transport Select Committee (House of Commons/PA)
Unions condemn Government over rail dispute ‘provocations’
Newspaper publisher Reach is to axe 200 jobs as part of major cost-cutting following a slump in advertising revenue (Peter Byrne/PA)
Mirror publisher Reach to axe 200 jobs as it slashes costs
Guidance introduced during the coronavirus pandemic to support insurance customers in financial difficulty will be updated under proposals by the Financial Conduct Authority (PA)
Regulator consults on protections for insurance customers struggling financially
Ambulance workers on the picket line outside Longley ambulance station in Sheffield (Danny Lawson/PA)
Paramedics describe patients left on floor for hours and ‘horrendous’ waits
Virgin Mobile customers are to begin switching to O2 plans in the coming months as part of the next phase of the integration of the two firms after their merger in 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)
Virgin Mobile customers to begin moving to O2 plans
Some 770,000 households are either at risk of a mortgage shortfall over the next two years or are already behind with payments, according to the Financial Conduct Authority (Steve Parsons/PA)
Extra 570,000 mortgage holders ‘at risk of payment shortfall in next two years’
Barratt has warned over a slowdown in housing market activity (Barratt/PA)
Barratt warns of ‘marked slowdown’ in housing market

Most Read

1
Officials inspect the water-logged Dens pitch last night. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline’s quarter-final with Dundee called off in last-minute postponement – and fans are furious
2
Lianne Bryant-Ness had been showering when the intruder entered her home. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth woman ‘terrified’ after leaving shower to find intruder in her hallway
3
The Regal Cinema on October 13 1936. Image: DC Thomson.
How the luxurious Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry gave movie fans an ocean view
4
Forfar paedophile Alistair Lee leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Forfar paedophile ‘willing to do anything’ to avoid prison for latest offence
5
McGrath is on the comeback trail. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath hands Dundee United major boost ahead of Hibs clash
6
Graeme Dewar and Sally Hamilton leave court.
Perthshire fraudster denied four-year relationship in £28k benefits con
7
Steve Latto of the Criterion bar in St Andrews. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
St Andrews publican warns South Street shake-up could cost staff their jobs
8
Chantelle Cox - mum to one-year-old Harry - has had her leg amputated. Image: Chantelle Cox
Dundee mum, 25, has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis
9
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer as the SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Dunfermline is called off. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on ‘nightmare’ late call-off against Dunfermline as Dens Park club…
10
Inside the Tayport factory of textiles firm Scott & Fyfe, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Redundancies at Fife textiles firm as it prepares for ‘tough year’

More from The Courier

England captain Owen Farrell has been banned for another dangerous tackle, but may still make the Six Nations.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scotland game is the least important element of another lax…
Marcel Oakley has left Arbroath to return to Birmingham City. Image: SNS
Marcel Oakley backs 'special club' Arbroath for survival - as he returns to Birmingham…
The Healthcare Environmental Services depot in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Penguin carcass in waste mountain left by collapsed Dundee disposal firm
Officials inspect the water-logged Dens pitch last night. Image: Craig Brown.
Dundee's cup clash with Dunfermline rescheduled after SPFL Trust Trophy call-off
John Alexander at Dundee Waterfront. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee's £1bn Waterfront: Council leader on what happens next - and why city needs…
Our interactive map shows the latest Dundee Waterfront developments. Image: DC Thomson
Interactive map shows next stages of Dundee's Waterfront redevelopment
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040545 - Sheanne Mulholland story: Pics of secondary school picket lines at Harris Academy for national teacher strike. Picture shows: teachers picketing at the entrance to Harris Academy, Perth Road, Dundee, 11th January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Pictures of secondary school teachers on strike across Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife
Tonic, on the Nethergate
Dundee bar and restaurant Tonic announces closure amid 'troubled times'
Lewis Vaughan is to be rewarded with a testimonial. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers mark Lewis Vaughan signing anniversary by revealing details of upcoming testimonial
Parking sign with an elecronic sign under it, which reads 'Full'
STEVE FINAN: Ninewells parking chaos isn't going away - so why is no one…

Editor's Picks