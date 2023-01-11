5 of the most affordable four-bedroom homes in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 of the most affordable four-bedroom homes in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire

By Jack McKeown
January 11 2023, 10.19am Updated: January 11 2023, 2.18pm
This four bedroom flat is in the Perthshire village of Dunning. Image: PSPC.

If you have a large family or you work from home you may need more than just one or two bedrooms.

Yet the cost-of-living-crisis and increasing interest rates means owning a house is becoming more expensive.

You needn’t pay the earth for a place with plenty of space, however.

Here is our pick of four-bedroom homes that cost well under £200,000.

Forfar

This four-bedroom home in Forfar is on sale for £175k. Image: TSPC.

This detached house in Forfar has four bedrooms over two levels.

Situated near the edge of Forfar, close to the former Guide Dog Centre, it is an easy walk to the town centre.

On the ground floor there is a lounge, dining kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Two more bedrooms are upstairs.

The lounge has an open fire. Image: TSPC.

Externally, there is a driveway, garage, and gardens to the front and rear.

The rear garden is particularly nice, with lawn, trees, hedges and an area for sitting outside.

With an asking price of £175,000 it is on sale with a healthy discount off the home report’s £195,000 valuation.

Dundee

This four-bedroom home is in the heart of Dundee’s West End. Image: TSPC.

With Perth Road at one end and Magdalen Green at the other, Roseangle is one of the most popular streets in Dundee’s West End.

This four-bedroom flat is part of a subdivided Victorian house.

Although in need of a small amount of modernisation, it offers plenty of space in a fabulous location.

The living room has a window seat. Image: TSPC.

The living room has a bay window and excellent views towards the Tay. There are four bedrooms and a shower room.

Outside, there is a single garage and a shared garden ground.

38A Roseangle is on sale for offers over £190,000.

Ballinluig

This four-bedroom house is in the popular Highland Perthshire village of Ballinluig. Image: PSPC.

Ballinluig is a pretty little village surrounded by some of Highland Perthshire’s finest scenery.

Pitlochry and Dunkeld are a short distance away and Perth also lies within easy reach.

This terraced house has a lounge with bay window, kitchen, utility room and bedroom on the first floor. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The front garden has excellent views. Image: Zoopla.

The rear garden is fully paved and there is also a large front garden with excellent views. There is off-street parking for two cars.

The house on Braeside Road is on sale for o/o £170,000.

Windygates

This traditional cottage is in the Fife village of Windygates. Image: Zoopla.

Lucerne is a substantial semi-detached cottage in the Fife village of Windygates.

The stone built house has four bedrooms over two levels. An attic space offers additional potential for development.

The house backs on to a large paddock, meaning the rear garden has lovely countryside views as well as a good deal of privacy.

Lucerne is on sale for o/o £150,000.

Dunning

This four-bedroom flat is in the Perthshire village of Dunning. Image: PSPC.

Forming part of a handsome B-listed Georgian house, this upper double villa in Dunning has been beautifully renovated by its owners.

Occupying the first and second floor, it has a pleasant outlook from its elevated position. At first-floor level there is a living room, dining kitchen and fourth bedroom.

The living room has an exposed stone fireplace. Image: PSPC.

On the top floor there are three more bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Traditional features include exposed beams and stonework, sash and case windows and an Edinburgh press.

The home is accessed via its own private garden.

Upper Flat, Thorntree House, Dunning is on sale for £174,000.

Editor's Picks