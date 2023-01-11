5 of the most affordable four-bedroom homes in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you have a large family or you work from home you may need more than just one or two bedrooms.

Yet the cost-of-living-crisis and increasing interest rates means owning a house is becoming more expensive.

You needn’t pay the earth for a place with plenty of space, however.

Here is our pick of four-bedroom homes that cost well under £200,000.

Forfar

This detached house in Forfar has four bedrooms over two levels.

Situated near the edge of Forfar, close to the former Guide Dog Centre, it is an easy walk to the town centre.

On the ground floor there is a lounge, dining kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Two more bedrooms are upstairs.

Externally, there is a driveway, garage, and gardens to the front and rear.

The rear garden is particularly nice, with lawn, trees, hedges and an area for sitting outside.

With an asking price of £175,000 it is on sale with a healthy discount off the home report’s £195,000 valuation.

Dundee

With Perth Road at one end and Magdalen Green at the other, Roseangle is one of the most popular streets in Dundee’s West End.

This four-bedroom flat is part of a subdivided Victorian house.

Although in need of a small amount of modernisation, it offers plenty of space in a fabulous location.

The living room has a bay window and excellent views towards the Tay. There are four bedrooms and a shower room.

Outside, there is a single garage and a shared garden ground.

38A Roseangle is on sale for offers over £190,000.

Ballinluig

Ballinluig is a pretty little village surrounded by some of Highland Perthshire’s finest scenery.

Pitlochry and Dunkeld are a short distance away and Perth also lies within easy reach.

This terraced house has a lounge with bay window, kitchen, utility room and bedroom on the first floor. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The rear garden is fully paved and there is also a large front garden with excellent views. There is off-street parking for two cars.

The house on Braeside Road is on sale for o/o £170,000.

Windygates

Lucerne is a substantial semi-detached cottage in the Fife village of Windygates.

The stone built house has four bedrooms over two levels. An attic space offers additional potential for development.

The house backs on to a large paddock, meaning the rear garden has lovely countryside views as well as a good deal of privacy.

Lucerne is on sale for o/o £150,000.

Dunning

Forming part of a handsome B-listed Georgian house, this upper double villa in Dunning has been beautifully renovated by its owners.

Occupying the first and second floor, it has a pleasant outlook from its elevated position. At first-floor level there is a living room, dining kitchen and fourth bedroom.

On the top floor there are three more bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Traditional features include exposed beams and stonework, sash and case windows and an Edinburgh press.

The home is accessed via its own private garden.

Upper Flat, Thorntree House, Dunning is on sale for £174,000.