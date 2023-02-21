Tayside businesses scoop top prizes at Scottish Make-up Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Businesses across Tayside and Fife were among the winners at this year’s Scottish Make-up Awards.

The awards were given out at a ceremony in Glasgow attended by more than 150 people.

They are the highest accolade of the industry in Scotland and celebrate the “passion and commitment to excellence” of all the nominees.

Perth-based Chloe Ballantine claimed two awards for the central Scotland region.

The 27-year-old, who runs Obsession Hair and Makeup on Princes Street won freelance make-up artist of the year and creative make-up artist of the year.

On social media, she thanked her clients for their support.

“A massive million thank yous,” she said.

“I couldn’t be here without all you amazing clients and brides and all your votes.”

Another Fair City business also scooped an award. Kirsty MacPherson Hair and Makeup was the winner of the bridal make-up specialist of the year.

Kirsty said winning the award was great recognition for her business.

“I am delighted to have won in such a strong category.

“It’s a great honour to be nominated by our clients and then to be recognised by the judges is fantastic.

“Being self-employed, the only person who can pat you on the back is yourself, so it’s nice when people do recognise what you are doing.

“It is a boost to the business and it’s reward for all the hard work that goes in.”

Elsewhere, Pure Beauty on Dundee’s Perth Road, won make-up team of the year for the Central Scotland region.

Meanwhile, Hamilton-based Kirsty Martin, whose clients include television stars Helen Flanagan and Jake Quickenden, was named make-up artist of the year.

‘Thriving make-up industry’

A spokesperson for awards passed on their congratulations to all the winners.

“Scotland’s make-up industry is truly exceptional. It’s an honour to recognise and celebrate the talent and dedication of the professionals who make it so remarkable.

“The winners are a testament to the creativity, innovation and passion that make Scotland one of the leaders in the global beauty industry.”