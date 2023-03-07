Firm with plastic film alternative creates 20 jobs in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A biotech firm which has developed an environmentally friendly alternative to plastic film has set up a base in Fife.

CuanTec aims to reduce carbon emissions, plastic pollution and food waste. Its centre of manufacturing in Glenrothes will create 20 jobs.

The firm uses shellfish waste to extract chitin, a naturally occurring biopolymer, with a wide range of applications in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics and food industries. This waste would otherwise be incinerated.

CuanTec’s cutting-edge separation plant is at the Food Centre in Southfield, Glenrothes.

Chief executive Craig Sterling said: “We see Fife as our future long-term manufacturing base from which every stream of the process can be managed.”

He said Fife Council’s economic development team is “driven” to bring green jobs to the region.

The business, which has a research and development centre in Oban, has the motto of ‘using waste to eliminate waste naturally’.

Alternative to plastic film

CuanTec’s first products include a biodegradable and compostable film to replace single-use plastics.

The firm claims it can extend the shelf life of fresh produce wrapped in the film.

Fife Councillor Altany Craik said the firm’s arrival is “fantastic news” for Fife.

He said: “We welcome the creation of green employment opportunities from a vibrant sustainable biotech business which has a product with the potential to change the way the world looks at packaging.

“CuanTec tick all the boxes for us in terms of innovation and support of the circular economy.”

The biotech firm has received investment from Scottish Enterprise.