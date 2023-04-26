Business Dundee legal firm adds 12 staff after acquiring Fife rival The deal takes the Dundee firm's assets under management to more than £650 million By Gavin Harper April 26 2023, 11.53am Share Dundee legal firm adds 12 staff after acquiring Fife rival Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/business/4338019/gilson-gray-dundee-fife-financial-planning-acquisition/ Copy Link 0 comment Steve Herkes, managing director of Gilson Gray Financial Management, RS Robertsons managing director Gordon Laing and head of Gilson Gray's Dundee office, Lindsay Darroch. Image: Gilson Gray. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]
Conversation