Expo showcases Dundee as place to do business

Highlighting Dundee as a place to do business was the focus of a popular one-day expo held at Invercarse Hotel on Tuesday.

For the first time since 2019, Aberdeen-based Granite PR ran its Dundee & Angus Expo.

A range of companies operating in and with links to the region gathered for a day of knowledge sharing and networking.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander opened the event.

He said: “This city will thrive on the back of our small and medium-sized businesses.

“I want to see our area grow and business has a huge role to play as the beating heart of the region.

“Events like this provide an important opportunity for the business community to engage, connect and showcase what they’re about and I’m pleased to see the Dundee & Angus Expo return.”

Another expo will be held on November 14.

Event creator Brett Jackson said: “Projects such as Loganair’s new route to Heathrow highlight the importance of Dundee as a hub with excellent connections.

“We are delighted that Dundee & Angus Expo has returned to the business calendar and hope that the day will act as a springboard towards future opportunities for exhibitors and visitors alike.”