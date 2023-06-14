Binn Group wins £50m deal to turn Perth waste into energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Binn Group wins £50m deal to turn Perth waste into energy

The Glenfarg firm is building an energy to waste facility that will be operational in 2026.

By Gavin Harper
Barthelemy Fourment from Paprec, and Barbara Renton, Perth and Kinross Council's executive director (Communities) sign the agreement. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.
Barthelemy Fourment from Paprec, and Barbara Renton, Perth and Kinross Council's executive director (Communities) sign the agreement. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

Perthshire firm Binn Group has won a contract worth £50 million that will see it turn residual waste into energy.

Perth and Kinross Council has appointed Paprec Energies Binn Ltd to the 10-year contract.

The firm is a new company incorporated to develop a new £90m energy from waste facility at Glenfarg.

The parent companies are Paprec Energies UK Ltd and Binn Group Ltd.

Plans for £90m energy to waste facility

This multi-million-pound contract win win will now allow Binn Group to develop the facility.

The new energy from waste facility at Glenfarg is expected to create hundreds of new jobs. It is due to be operational by 2026.

Once it is running, the new facility will add capacity to the existing private renewable energy grid at the Binn Eco Park.

It has the potential to power an extended private renewable energy grid into Perth.

Binn Group chief executive Allan MacGregor said:”I am delighted Perth & Kinross Council has seen the strength of our proposition.

Allan McGregor, chief executive of Binn Group.
Allan McGregor, chief executive of Binn Group.

“It will see the construction of the new energy recovery facility at Binn Farm and release the many benefits this exciting project can deliver for the local economy and the Binn Eco Park.”

Those views were echoed by Paprec chief executive Sebastien Petithuguenin.

He added: “Scotland has always been at the forefront of environmental thinking.

“Perth and Kinross Council’s ambition to transition waste from landfill into the circular economy is a clear way to answer to the challenges of this century.

“Paprec is proud to work in partnership with Binn Group in delivery of this ambition.

“Our common values of commitment and long term thinking will help us realise this vision.”

40,000 tones of waste sent to landfill

From August, both firms will work in partnership to manage the waste through a thermal treatment, energy recovery and recycling solution.

Councillors and staff from Paprec, Binn Group, and Perth and Kinross Council at the Binn Eco Park at Glenfarg. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

Currently, around 40,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste collected in Perth and Kinross each year is sent to landfill.

This material will be banned from landfill as new Scottish landfill regulations come into  force at the end of  2025.

Contract win will secure local jobs

Councillor Grant Laing, leader of Perth and Kinross Council, welcomed the news.

He said: “We are pleased that by securing this contract Paprec Binn will now proceed with their Energy from Waste development at the Binn Eco Park.

Leader of Perth and Kinross Council Grant Laing.
Leader of Perth and Kinross Council Grant Laing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“This will secure local jobs.and provides further economic and community benefits.

“We look forward to developing a close working relationship with Paprec Binn to realise the future ambitions for the Binn Eco Park.”

While the new facility is built, interim solutions for the management of residual waste are in place.

The only change for residents will be the introduction of separate skips for black bag and bulky items at recycling centres.

