Binn Group wins £50m deal to turn Perth waste into energy

Perthshire firm Binn Group has won a contract worth £50 million that will see it turn residual waste into energy.

Perth and Kinross Council has appointed Paprec Energies Binn Ltd to the 10-year contract.

The firm is a new company incorporated to develop a new £90m energy from waste facility at Glenfarg.

The parent companies are Paprec Energies UK Ltd and Binn Group Ltd.

Plans for £90m energy to waste facility

This multi-million-pound contract win win will now allow Binn Group to develop the facility.

The new energy from waste facility at Glenfarg is expected to create hundreds of new jobs. It is due to be operational by 2026.

Once it is running, the new facility will add capacity to the existing private renewable energy grid at the Binn Eco Park.

It has the potential to power an extended private renewable energy grid into Perth.

Binn Group chief executive Allan MacGregor said:”I am delighted Perth & Kinross Council has seen the strength of our proposition.

“It will see the construction of the new energy recovery facility at Binn Farm and release the many benefits this exciting project can deliver for the local economy and the Binn Eco Park.”

Those views were echoed by Paprec chief executive Sebastien Petithuguenin.

He added: “Scotland has always been at the forefront of environmental thinking.

“Perth and Kinross Council’s ambition to transition waste from landfill into the circular economy is a clear way to answer to the challenges of this century.

“Paprec is proud to work in partnership with Binn Group in delivery of this ambition.

“Our common values of commitment and long term thinking will help us realise this vision.”

40,000 tones of waste sent to landfill

From August, both firms will work in partnership to manage the waste through a thermal treatment, energy recovery and recycling solution.

Currently, around 40,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste collected in Perth and Kinross each year is sent to landfill.

This material will be banned from landfill as new Scottish landfill regulations come into force at the end of 2025.

Contract win will secure local jobs

Councillor Grant Laing, leader of Perth and Kinross Council, welcomed the news.

He said: “We are pleased that by securing this contract Paprec Binn will now proceed with their Energy from Waste development at the Binn Eco Park.

“This will secure local jobs.and provides further economic and community benefits.

“We look forward to developing a close working relationship with Paprec Binn to realise the future ambitions for the Binn Eco Park.”

While the new facility is built, interim solutions for the management of residual waste are in place.

The only change for residents will be the introduction of separate skips for black bag and bulky items at recycling centres.