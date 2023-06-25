Dundee holiday lettings firm boss tells of business trends, challenges and plans for expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee holiday lettings firm boss tells of business trends, challenges and plans for expansion

The bosses of Clark Anderson Properties have said the firm is exceeding its goals despite current challenges.

Stuart Clark and Simon Anderson run Clark Anderson Property. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Stuart Clark and Simon Anderson run Clark Anderson Property. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
By Ian Forsyth

Dundee-based holiday let management company Clark Anderson Properties has come a long way in just a short time.

The fast-growing operation now manages almost 100 properties, with most of its portfolio across Tayside or in Fife.

The firm also manages properties in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Behind the venture are entrepreneurs Stuart Clark and Simon Anderson, who met at a Dundee business networking event in 2016.

Clark Anderson Properties was later born, with Stuart as managing director and Simon as chief executive.

Stuart was previously an insurance broker, while Simon’s background had been predominantly in the hotel industry.

Early days of Clark Anderson Properties

Simon said: “We registered the company in July 2017 and took our first serviced apartment live in December 2017.

“By mid-2018 our guests had the option of five Clark Anderson apartments based in the city centre of Dundee.

“The properties we had to offer were all a success from going live.”

Clark Anderson Properties now has seven team members, plus nearly 10 housekeepers.

The business can host between 350-600 bookings a month, depending on the season and number of properties under management.

It also has properties “offline” – ones occupied by long-staying guests, such as corporate accommodation.

Directors Stuart Clark and Simon Anderson
Directors Stuart Clark and Simon Anderson have plans to grow their Dundee property firm. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Simon said customers come from many different countries, and some interesting trends have emerged.

He added: “We have a lot of people from Spain, Germany and the US when there are major golf tournaments on.

“We also have a high intake of guests from Asia in the late summer as families come with their kids about to start university and stay for a week or so whilst the kids get settled.

“There is a second high intake of bookings late September as families visit for graduations.

“Then there are guests from around Scotland or further afield in the UK over the last two weeks of December.

“If they are being hosted by their families or friends for the festive season, they stay with us to have their own space.

“I get to speak with people from all over the world, which is such an amazing experience. One guest from Hong Kong has even turned into a lifelong friend.”

Clark Anderson Properties exceeding expectations despite challenges

He said Clark Anderson Properties is exceeding its goals at the moment, but this has still been a very challenging time.

“The last six months have been increasingly difficult with the cost-of-living crisis and implementation of the new Scottish licensing regulations,” he said.

“We’re not seeing many new holiday lets coming onto the market.

“Our current performance is largely attributed to the team’s successful efforts in securing corporate business, coupled with moving into high season for tourism.

The business has faced challenges of the Covid pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

Simon said the pandemic had been a “tough and terrible” time.

He added: “We had a great summer in 2022 and it looked like lockdown was a distant memory.

“Then we were hit with the cost-of-living crisis which has had a knock-on effect to those considering travel.

“Last autumn was a difficult time for the whole of the UK, but we have found the market recovering in 2023 with a good spring.

“This summer is looking very promising.”

‘Tough time’ for accommodation providers

The chief executive said resilience was the key to the company’s success.

He added: “This industry has so many moving parts that need to be aligned to deliver.

“Most of these moving parts are people, all with their own interpretations of customer service, values and their own opinions. It can be very hard to provide something which pleases the masses.

“Right now, we need resilience more than ever. From the cost-of-living crisis to the Scottish licensing regulations, this is a very tough time for accommodation providers.”

Simon revealed there were expansion plans ahead for Clark Anderson Properties in the form of an acquisition.

He added: “We love the idea of owning our own block of serviced apartments or even a boutique hotel. This is something we have been pursuing for several months now.”

More from The Courier

Lewis Goldfarb appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court but his co-accused was too ill.
Drug debt enforcers behind bars after terrorising Dundee parents
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1571116a) Gone In 60 Seconds, Nicolas Cage Film and Television
Hollywood superstar Nicolas Cage plays part in car thief’s capture after £80k raids across…
Gavin Ross leaves court following a previous appearance. He was freed from custody at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus sex offender kisses lawyer as he's released from prison after bothering school children
Gayle hammers in hazel rods which will form the new roundhouse at the Scottish Crannog Centre. Picture: Kenny Smith.
Scottish Crannog Centre: How I helped rebuild fire-ravaged Loch Tay attraction ahead of autumn…
St Andrews Brownies join a River Guardians session. Image: Anya Hart Dyke
St Andrews and Cupar River Guardians ask: How healthy is your local burn?
Ginger Gairdner: What are the best plants for summer colours?
Deniz Mehmet made some fine saves despite conceding three goals. Image: SNS.
Deniz Mehmet says Dunfermline 'got what we needed' after 'setting the bar high' versus…
Ian Murray's side came through the game with no new injuries. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray explains inclusion of Raith Rovers trialist and praises double-goal hero
Raith Rovers took on Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield.
4 Raith Rovers talking points as new signing marks first start with a double
Xplore Dundee staff during the strike.
Xplore Dundee reveals new Sunday timetables as strike action ravages bus services