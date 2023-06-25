Dundee holiday lettings firm boss tells of business trends, challenges and plans for expansion

Dundee-based holiday let management company Clark Anderson Properties has come a long way in just a short time.

The fast-growing operation now manages almost 100 properties, with most of its portfolio across Tayside or in Fife.

The firm also manages properties in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Behind the venture are entrepreneurs Stuart Clark and Simon Anderson, who met at a Dundee business networking event in 2016.

Clark Anderson Properties was later born, with Stuart as managing director and Simon as chief executive.

Stuart was previously an insurance broker, while Simon’s background had been predominantly in the hotel industry.

Early days of Clark Anderson Properties

Simon said: “We registered the company in July 2017 and took our first serviced apartment live in December 2017.

“By mid-2018 our guests had the option of five Clark Anderson apartments based in the city centre of Dundee.

“The properties we had to offer were all a success from going live.”

Clark Anderson Properties now has seven team members, plus nearly 10 housekeepers.

The business can host between 350-600 bookings a month, depending on the season and number of properties under management.

It also has properties “offline” – ones occupied by long-staying guests, such as corporate accommodation.

Simon said customers come from many different countries, and some interesting trends have emerged.

He added: “We have a lot of people from Spain, Germany and the US when there are major golf tournaments on.

“We also have a high intake of guests from Asia in the late summer as families come with their kids about to start university and stay for a week or so whilst the kids get settled.

“There is a second high intake of bookings late September as families visit for graduations.

“Then there are guests from around Scotland or further afield in the UK over the last two weeks of December.

“If they are being hosted by their families or friends for the festive season, they stay with us to have their own space.

“I get to speak with people from all over the world, which is such an amazing experience. One guest from Hong Kong has even turned into a lifelong friend.”

Clark Anderson Properties exceeding expectations despite challenges

He said Clark Anderson Properties is exceeding its goals at the moment, but this has still been a very challenging time.

“The last six months have been increasingly difficult with the cost-of-living crisis and implementation of the new Scottish licensing regulations,” he said.

“We’re not seeing many new holiday lets coming onto the market.

“Our current performance is largely attributed to the team’s successful efforts in securing corporate business, coupled with moving into high season for tourism.

Simon said the pandemic had been a “tough and terrible” time.

He added: “We had a great summer in 2022 and it looked like lockdown was a distant memory.

“Then we were hit with the cost-of-living crisis which has had a knock-on effect to those considering travel.

“Last autumn was a difficult time for the whole of the UK, but we have found the market recovering in 2023 with a good spring.

“This summer is looking very promising.”

‘Tough time’ for accommodation providers

The chief executive said resilience was the key to the company’s success.

He added: “This industry has so many moving parts that need to be aligned to deliver.

“Most of these moving parts are people, all with their own interpretations of customer service, values and their own opinions. It can be very hard to provide something which pleases the masses.

“Right now, we need resilience more than ever. From the cost-of-living crisis to the Scottish licensing regulations, this is a very tough time for accommodation providers.”

Simon revealed there were expansion plans ahead for Clark Anderson Properties in the form of an acquisition.

He added: “We love the idea of owning our own block of serviced apartments or even a boutique hotel. This is something we have been pursuing for several months now.”