Home Business & Environment Business

University leaders accuse governments of failing Dundee in investment zone snub

There are fresh calls for government support to create a life sciences innovation centre

By Rob McLaren
Professor Colin Campbell, chief executive of James Hutton Institute. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Professor Colin Campbell, chief executive of James Hutton Institute. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Dundee’s three world-leading research institutes have come together to condemn a decision to reject the city for investment zone status.

Aberdeen and Glasgow were selected for £80 million of investment and tax breaks instead of Dundee as part of a joint UK and Scottish Government decision.

Dundee’s bid, which highlighted its world-class university research, life sciences and digital expertise, followed the disappointment of being rejected as a green port.

Investment zones are part of the UK Government’s “levelling up” plan to target regions of the country for development and support in jobs and skills.

Tax incentives could include reduced Land and Buildings Transaction Tax, business rates relief, capital allowance and National Insurance contributions.

Universities want support for Life Sciences Innovation District

In response to the decision, the University of Dundee, Abertay University and James Hutton Institute, have called for the development of a life sciences innovation district.

This would building connectivity between research institutes and other organisations in the public and private sector.

Deputy vice-chancellor at the University of Dundee, Professor Shane O’Neill, said: “A tremendous opportunity to create a thriving life sciences innovation district in the heart of Dundee has been ignored by the UK and Scottish Governments.

“The announcement reveals a catastrophic lack of transparency and a fundamental lack of interest in proven excellence, innovation or levelling up.

University of Dundee’s life sciences building.

“Dundee University has been ranked top for life sciences in the UK over the last 14 years.

“It has also ranked top five in the UK and top in Scotland for turning science into economic impact.

“However, standing at the forefront of a globally competitive industry is never a static position.

“We need government investment and national ambition to keep growing our capabilities, attracting investment, creating jobs and anchoring our successes here in Scotland.”

James Hutton Institute and Abertay University

The sentiment was shared by James Hutton Institute chief executive Professor Colin Campbell.

He said: “Our plans at Invergowrie to add to our open campus and create a green-skills and nature-based innovation cluster would have benefited enormously especially given the inflation problems with which all deal projects that are still being delivered must contend.”

Abertay principal and vice-chancellor Professor Liz Bacon adds: “Dundee has consistently and demonstrably punched above its weight in digital, technology, life sciences and many other sectors.

Professor Liz Bacon, deputy vice-chancellor at Abertay University.

“But a more comprehensive package of central support is vital if we are to scale up growth and maximise potential in a city that still has many significant social issues to be addressed.”

UK Government levelling up chief Michael Gove said: “Both Aberdeen and Glasgow, and their surrounding areas, have been at the very heart of the UK’s economic success for generations.”

Meanwhile UK Scottish Secretary Alister Jack hailed the “exciting news” for the two winning city regions.

