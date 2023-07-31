A year of ‘notable achievements’ for Port of Dundee owner Forth Ports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

A year of ‘notable achievements’ for Port of Dundee owner Forth Ports

The year included a number of “important milestones” in the offshore wind market.

By Gavin Harper
Port of Dundee. Image: Forth Ports.
Port of Dundee. Image: Forth Ports.

Port of Dundee owner Forth Ports has reported a year of “notable achievements”, including a £31 million rise in revenue.

Forth Ports has eight UK facilities, including Rosyth, Burntisland, Kirkcaldy and Methil, as well as Tilbury, London’s closest port.

Newly filed accounts show revenue of £288.3m for the year to December 2022, up from £257.7m the previous year.

Forth Ports also saw a spike in pre-tax profits to £143m in the latest period, from £131.3m in 2021

Chief financial officer Carole Cran reflected on a strong year despite challenges including supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine.

She said: “The group delivered a strong financial performance this year.

“We navigated external factors including Covid-related supply chain shortages, the conflict in Ukraine and high levels of inflation.

“The group has delivered double-digit revenue and operating profit growth.

“We are also continuing to invest across our ports as we drive the business towards a net-zero operation by 2042.

Turbines for the NnG offshore wind farm at Port of Dundee. Image: Port of Dundee

“Forth Ports is part of the Forth Green Freeport consortium which was successfully shortlisted by the UK and Scottish governments in January.

“Work with our fellow consortium members is under way on the creation of the outline business case.

“This ambitious project will generate thousands of new green jobs.”

Ms Cran said it will also “act as a catalyst for new green technologies and renewable energy manufacturing, re-industrialising the central belt of Scotland.”

A ‘good year’ for Port of Dundee

She said: “2022 was a good year for Dundee, following the completion of the port’s redevelopment in 2021, which saw revenues increase to £13.9m.

Forth Forth Ports chief financial officer Carole Cran. Image; Forth Ports

Ms Cran added: “Dundee’s bespoke renewables hub is currently the marshalling port for the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind project.”

Forth Ports’ £40m Dundee renewables hub was among projects honoured at the Scottish Renewables Green Energy Awards last year.

Acquisition to enhance offering, says Forth Ports boss Charles Hammond

The financial year also saw Forth Ports acquire OM Heavy Lift, which operated the largest permanent quayside crane in the UK in Dundee.

In his strategic report, published alongside the accounts, chief executive Charles Hammond said the takeover would enhance the firm’s offering.

He added: “The acquisition enhances our ability to offer an attractive, full-service package for offshore renewables projects covering marine services, quayside infrastructure and land, and now heavy lift plant and logistics solutions.”

Chief executive of Forth Ports Charles Hammond. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Hammond said the firm marked a number of “important milestones” in the offshore wind market.

These included taking delivery of components for the major NnG development off the Fife coast.

It also secured an agreement for Port of Dundee to be the pre-assembly and marshalling site for the Inch Cape wind farm.

More from Business

A new consumer duty has come into force (PA)
What does the new consumer duty mean for financial firms’ customers?
The consumer duty is overseen by the Financial Conduct Authority (PA)
New consumer duty sets higher and clearer standards for financial firms
The boss in charge of Argos has said the retailer is ‘well positioned’ to face up to the challenge of Amazon and other online retail giants (John Stillwell/PA)
Argos ‘well positioned’ to face Amazon challenge amid transformation, says boss
Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage hopes to ‘build a powerful lobby group’ to oppose de-banking, as it was reported that banks are closing more than 1,000 accounts every working day (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Nigel Farage plans ‘powerful lobby group’ to oppose de-banking
Walkers the Jeweller director Mary Vannet in the Union Street shop. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
One of Dundee's oldest shops on why it will never go out of fashion
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Astrodreamer Studio feature Picture shows; The Astrodreamer team/in their studio. Astrodreamer studio. Supplied by Astrodreamer Studios Date; Unknown
Dundee indie games studio Astrodreamer getting off the ground thanks to major cash injections
The Bank of England is poised to raise interest rates again but the rate-rise cycle could be coming to an end, economists say (Aaron Chown/PA)
UK interest rates to rise further but end of hiking cycle in sight
Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Grant Shapps said he and his family had faced issues opening bank accounts (James Manning/PA)
Senior minister reveals bank account challenges amid Farage row
Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage is continuing to campaign on the issue of account closures (PA)
Farage continues account closure crusade with new website
RMT mmbers on a picket line outside Liverpool Lime Street station (Peter Byrne/PA)
Government accused of preventing settlement as RMT members strike