Gaby Roslin revealed as Courier Business Awards 2023 host

The television veteran will be celebrating with the Tayside and Fife business community this October.

By Rob McLaren
Gaby Roslin, who is hosting this year's Courier Business Awards.
For more than three decades she has delighted audiences on television, radio and the stage – now Gaby Roslin is coming to this year’s Courier Business Awards.

Gaby co-presented the iconic Channel 4 show The Big Breakfast alongside Chris Evans from 1992 to 1996.

She has hosted several Children in Need charity telethons, National Lottery draws and even completed 28 hours of live non-stop television on BBC1 to celebrate the millennium.

This year she stood in for Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2’s breakfast show and presented Morning Live on BBC1.

And in October she will act as compere as we celebrate the Tayside and Fife business community.

Gaby said she’s looking forward to bringing her energy and passion to help create a night to remember for our local businesses.

She said: “I’m thrilled to be hosting the 10th anniversary of The Courier Business Awards.

“I can’t wait to recognise and reward the businesses from across Courier Country who are going above and beyond.”

Gaby has also appeared on the West End in Chicago, written a book and hosts a podcast.

Courier Business Awards judging

After a record number of entries to this year’s awards, the judging panel – chaired by Shortlist magazine founder and Apprentice regular Mike Soutar – compiled a shortlist.

Senior members of The Courier and our event partners Henderson Loggie are now visiting each of the finalists.

Henderson Loggie managing partner David Smith said: “The teams have started more than three weeks of visits to businesses all over Courier Country.

Courier Business Awards trophies in 2022. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It’s been terrific to follow the journeys of many of the businesses over the years and see them put plans into action and achieve their goals.

“It is going to be very difficult for the judging panel to decide on the eventual winners in each category.”

This year a Courier Business Award will be decided by Courier readers for the first time, in our Rising Star category.

We will run profiles of our four finalists in print and online during the week of September 11 before throwing it open to our newspaper readers and digital subscribers to decide the winner.

The Courier Business Awards will take place at the Apex Hotel in Dundee on October 28 – tickets are on sale now.

