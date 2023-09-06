Tayside and Fife finalists revealed for Scottish Gin Awards 2023

Six gin brands from across Tayside and Fife have been named finalists in this year’s Scottish Gin Awards.

The firms have nominations across eight different categories between them.

Perthshire’s Persie Distillery and The Perth Distillery Co have picked up the region’s most nominations, with five each.

Angels Dare Cocktails, Angus Alchemy, Arbikie Highland Estate and Gorgeous Gin are the other four brands nominated.

All winners be announced at the Scottish Gin Awards in Glasgow on November 8.

Scottish Gin Awards toasts finalists

Chair of the Scottish Gin Awards Adam Hardie has praised the brands who have made it to the final stage.

A panel of 20 judges participated in a blind tasting event when over 1,200 samples of gin were poured.

Adam said: “It is a significant accomplishment to progress to the final stages of the Scottish Gin Awards.

“Given the challenging market conditions, contenders for the business awards showed their continued resilience, depth and innovation in both their businesses and written submissions.

“It has been a very difficult 12 months trading; however, I congratulate all of the finalists revealed today.”

Tayside and Fife Scottish Gin Awards nominees

There are 11 taste categories and seven business categories up for grabs.

Persie Distillery

Excellence in branding

London dry gin of the year

Herb & spice gin of the year

Gin liqueur of the year

The Perth Distillery Co

London dry gin of the year

Gin liqueur of the year

Festive gin of the year

Pink gin of the year.

Angel Dare Cocktails

Excellence in branding

Ready to drink product of the year

Angus Alchemy

Gin tourist destination of the year

London dry gin of the year

Arbikie Highland Estate

Gin tourist destination of the year

Gorgeous Gin