Tayside and Fife finalists revealed for Scottish Gin Awards 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tayside and Fife finalists revealed for Scottish Gin Awards 2023

All winners be announced at the Scottish Gin Awards annual celebration in Glasgow on November 8.

By Alex Banks
Angus Alchemy has been named as one of the finalists. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Alchemy has been named as one of the finalists. Image: Paul Reid

Six gin brands from across Tayside and Fife have been named finalists in this year’s Scottish Gin Awards.

The firms have nominations across eight different categories between them.

Perthshire’s Persie Distillery and The Perth Distillery Co have picked up the region’s most nominations, with five each.

Angels Dare Cocktails, Angus Alchemy, Arbikie Highland Estate and Gorgeous Gin are the other four brands nominated.

All winners be announced at the Scottish Gin Awards in Glasgow on November 8.

Scottish Gin Awards toasts finalists

Chair of the Scottish Gin Awards Adam Hardie has praised the brands who have made it to the final stage.

A panel of 20 judges participated in a blind tasting event when over 1,200 samples of gin were poured.

Adam said: “It is a significant accomplishment to progress to the final stages of the Scottish Gin Awards.

Angels Dare Cocktails is a finalist in this year’s Scottish Gin Awards. Image: DC Thomson

“Given the challenging market conditions, contenders for the business awards showed their continued resilience, depth and innovation in both their businesses and written submissions.

“It has been a very difficult 12 months trading; however, I congratulate all of the finalists revealed today.”

Tayside and Fife Scottish Gin Awards nominees

There are 11 taste categories and seven business categories up for grabs.

Persie Gin is a finalist for five different categories.

Persie Distillery

  • Excellence in branding
  • London dry gin of the year
  • Herb & spice gin of the year
  • Gin liqueur of the year

The Perth Distillery Co

  • London dry gin of the year
  • Gin liqueur of the year
  • Festive gin of the year
  • Pink gin of the year.

Angel Dare Cocktails

  • Excellence in branding
  • Ready to drink product of the year

Angus Alchemy

  • Gin tourist destination of the year
  • London dry gin of the year

Arbikie Highland Estate

  • Gin tourist destination of the year

Gorgeous Gin

  • London dry gin of the year.

More from Business

Gatwick Airport could benefit from the proposal (Jeffrey Milstein/Gatwick Airport/PA)
Duty-free shops for arriving passengers would boost growth and tourism, says MP
A view of the London Stock Exchange sign in the City of London, as the FTSE 100 Index fell on Wednesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
London shares close lower amid concerns over continued inflation
The Bank of England’s Governor has said the UK is ‘much nearer’ to the top of the cycle of interest rates (Aaron Chown/PA)
UK ‘much nearer’ to peak interest rates, Bank of England Governor says
UCU members at 140 universities to strike (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)
Fresh strikes by university staff announced in long running pay dispute
Roku shares gained 11% before the opening bell (Jenny Kane/AP)
Streaming platform Roku to cut about 10% of its workforce
NatWest Group has named the former-Mastercard chair as its new chairman in the wake of the debanking row (Matt Crossick/PA)
NatWest picks City veteran as new chairman in wake of Alison Rose exit
Narrow Water Point and Warrenpoint Port seen from from Flagstaff Viewpoint on the hills outside Newry where the Newry River flows out to Carlingford Lough, the UK and Republic of Ireland share a border through the lough (Liam McBurney/PA)
Amazon and eBay sellers refusing to ship to NI due to rules, ministers warned
Wilko customers say they will miss the store when it closes (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Wilko customers compare store to Woolworths and raise concerns for high street
Representatives from Kingdom Housing Association, Campion Homes and the Universtiy of St Andrews at the site.
First phase of Fife 'university village' project completed
Airlines are demanding to be reimbursed for the cost of the August bank holiday air traffic control failure (Lucy North/PA)
Airlines call for Nats to pay cost of air traffic control failure

Conversation