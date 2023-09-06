Chart-topping DJ Joel Corry to perform at Dundee’s Fat Sam’s Live

DJ Joel Corry is set to celebrate the launch of his new album with a show in Dundee.

The 34-year-old producer will perform tracks from his debut release Another Friday Night at Fat Sam’s Live on Tuesday October 3.

Assai Records has teamed up with the chart-topper for the show and made the announcement on Wednesday.

Corry reached number one in 2020 with his song Head & Heart, featuring MNEK.

The single will feature on the release, alongside songs featuring Tom Grennan, Becky Hill and David Guetta.

This will be Corry’s second appearance in the city this year, having appeared on the Main Stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park.

Doors for the show open at 7pm, with the DJ taking to the stage at 8pm.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday at 11am.