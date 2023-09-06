Chart-topping DJ Joel Corry to perform at Dundee’s Fat Sam’s Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Chart-topping DJ Joel Corry to perform at Dundee’s Fat Sam’s Live

The Head & Heart producer will celebrate the launch of his new album with a show in October.

By Ben MacDonald
Joel Corry
Chart-topping DJ Joel Corry will perform in Dundee next month. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

DJ Joel Corry is set to celebrate the launch of his new album with a show in Dundee.

The 34-year-old producer will perform tracks from his debut release Another Friday Night at Fat Sam’s Live on Tuesday October 3.

Assai Records has teamed up with the chart-topper for the show and made the announcement on Wednesday.

Corry reached number one in 2020 with his song Head & Heart, featuring MNEK.

The single will feature on the release, alongside songs featuring Tom Grennan, Becky Hill and David Guetta.

This will be Corry’s second appearance in the city this year, having appeared on the Main Stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park.

Doors for the show open at 7pm, with the DJ taking to the stage at 8pm.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday at 11am.

More from Dundee

Eljamel campaigners outside Holyrood. Image: Duncan McGlynn.
Watch as Eljamel victims stage hospital-themed protest at Holyrood over disgraced Dundee surgeon
Life expectancy has decreased in Dundee by almost two whole years for men and by around 18 months for woman. Image: DC Thomson
'Worrying - and shocking': Life expectancy in Dundee drops
Tayside Contracts logo buried in salt/grit. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Sickness absences costing Tayside Contracts more than £1m a year as rate reaches five-year…
Disgraced doctor Sam Eljamel.
Disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Eljamel could be extradited from Libya
Dundee West End family home within a Mansion
For sale: Four-bed family home nestled within Dundee mansion
Iftekhar Yaqub outside the new Cleppy News shop in Dundee
Dundee shopkeeper 'jumped' at chance to reopen iconic newsagent
Leigh Griffiths arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Dens Park smoke bomb kick costs Leigh Griffiths £17k
Manager of Ecosse Motorcycles Martin Marshall.
Dundee dealership Ecosse Motorcycles confirms closure
The Nishimura comet will be visible to the naked eye, similar to comet Neowise pictured here in 2020
Dundee expert reveals best way to see green-tailed Nishimura comet
Events manager Allyza Arceo and chef Rajah Ali Lantong. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Iconic Broughty Ferry restaurant that closed suddenly set to reopen