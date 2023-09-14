Balbirnie House Hotel named world’s best wedding hotel for fourth time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Balbirnie House Hotel named world’s best wedding hotel for fourth time

The Fife hotel was the winner of three other awards including best country hotel.

By Alex Banks
Hotel directors Gaynor and Nicholas Russell. Image: Rachel Gillies/Lifetime Photography
A Fife hotel has been named the world’s best wedding hotel.

Balbirnie House Hotel has won the award for the fourth time in a row at the Haute Grandeur Awards.

The hotel has previously been crowned the champion in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

It has also previously been named best European wedding hotel in 2020 and best global destination wedding retreat in 2018.

Balbirnie House Hotel secret to success

Managing director Nicholas Russell has praised the staff’s hard work and named the secret to success for the hotel’s special days.

He said: “It is amazing to see the hard work and wonderful hospitality of so many people being recognised globally.

“We can certainly now reflect on an accumulated jaw-dropping history of celebrations, and long may it continue.

“What is the secret of this success? It is best described simply, as taking one very special day at a time, with many involved in doing their utmost to provide their absolute best warmth of welcome of Scottish hospitality.”

Balbirnie House Hotel in Markinch has been named the winner of four awards.

The hotel sits in an A listed Georgian mansion and has said it has celebrated the union of 172 couples this year alone, with a further 170 already booked in for 2024.

After last year’s triumph, director Gaynor Russell said: “The personal touch is key here.

“As wedding planners, it doesn’t just happen on the day. You’ve got two years of advance friendship with a bride and her family to make sure they’re happy.

“It’s not just a job when you’re building the event sheet for somebody’s wedding, you need to make sure everything is absolutely perfect.”

Fife hotel’s Haute Grandeur Awards haul

The hotel came away with multiple awards – being named top in a total of four categories.

Balbirnie House Hotel was also named best country hotel, best classic hotel in Europe in addition to best function venue hotel in Europe.

Directors Nicholas and Gaynor Russell at Balbirnie House Hotel.
The hotel has set a new record by taking home the award for a fourth successive time.

Founder and president of the awards Marinique de Wet said: “More than ever before, recognition helps teams to remain positive and goal driven.”

Every Saturday in 2024 has already been booked for customers to say ‘I do’ at the venue.

Conversation