Balbirnie House Hotel named world’s best wedding hotel for fourth time

A Fife hotel has been named the world’s best wedding hotel.

Balbirnie House Hotel has won the award for the fourth time in a row at the Haute Grandeur Awards.

The hotel has previously been crowned the champion in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

It has also previously been named best European wedding hotel in 2020 and best global destination wedding retreat in 2018.

Balbirnie House Hotel secret to success

Managing director Nicholas Russell has praised the staff’s hard work and named the secret to success for the hotel’s special days.

He said: “It is amazing to see the hard work and wonderful hospitality of so many people being recognised globally.

“We can certainly now reflect on an accumulated jaw-dropping history of celebrations, and long may it continue.

“What is the secret of this success? It is best described simply, as taking one very special day at a time, with many involved in doing their utmost to provide their absolute best warmth of welcome of Scottish hospitality.”

The hotel sits in an A listed Georgian mansion and has said it has celebrated the union of 172 couples this year alone, with a further 170 already booked in for 2024.

After last year’s triumph, director Gaynor Russell said: “The personal touch is key here.

“As wedding planners, it doesn’t just happen on the day. You’ve got two years of advance friendship with a bride and her family to make sure they’re happy.

“It’s not just a job when you’re building the event sheet for somebody’s wedding, you need to make sure everything is absolutely perfect.”

Fife hotel’s Haute Grandeur Awards haul

The hotel came away with multiple awards – being named top in a total of four categories.

Balbirnie House Hotel was also named best country hotel, best classic hotel in Europe in addition to best function venue hotel in Europe.

Founder and president of the awards Marinique de Wet said: “More than ever before, recognition helps teams to remain positive and goal driven.”

Every Saturday in 2024 has already been booked for customers to say ‘I do’ at the venue.