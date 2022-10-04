Why Balbirnie House Hotel was named world’s best wedding hotel for the third time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The boss of Balbirnie House Hotel has shared their secrets to success after it was named best wedding hotel in the world for the third time.

The hotel, outside Markinch, has once again won big in the Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards.

This year, the venue was named best wedding hotel on a global level, completing a hat-trick after winning the same award in 2021 and 2019.

Director Gaynor Russell says its no accident.

“It’s amazing for Fife and for Scotland to pick up an award on that global level,” she says.

“The team are amazing, and we have really upped our game over the last few years.

“To then get the recognition is just incredible and makes us all realise what we’re doing is worth it.”

The hotel also won prizes for best European wedding hotel in 2020 and best global destination wedding retreat in 2018.

Balbirnie’s secret to success

With over 20 years of experience in the wedding industry, Gaynor leads a team of 115 staff at Balbirnie.

She firmly believes the hotel’s success comes down to the team. Some of the wedding coordinators have been with the hotel for over ten years.

The team also have another routine Gaynor says makes them one of the best in the world.

“We have a sacred wedding meeting once a month and that’s where the magic happens.

“It’s where we look at what we can do better and where we get some of our best ideas.

“But we don’t want to share all our secrets with the other wedding venues in Scotland, because there’s so many of them now.”

Personal touch is key

While a wedding usually takes place over one day, it can take years to plan.

Every Saturday in summer 2024 has already been booked, and 2022 will see over 200 couples say ‘I do’ at Balbirnie.

“The personal touch is key here,” says Gaynor.

“As wedding planners, it doesn’t just happen on the day. You’ve got two years of advance friendship with a bride and her family to make sure they’re happy.

“It’s not just a job when you’re building the event sheet for somebody’s wedding, you need to make sure everything is absolutely perfect.”

Weddings any day of the week at Balbirnie

As the hotel sits in an A listed Georgian mansion, the director says many see the hotel as grand and posh.

But by being friendly and approachable the Balbirnie team show the venue is for anyone.

With 2023 set to break records, thanks to booking numbers, Gaynor will be staying busy.

“Weddings used to be very traditional with Saturdays, but now people are looking at different days.

“It’s down to budget as well, so we put together some good value packages during the week.

“We plan to keep at the top of our game, so give us a wedding any day of the week.”