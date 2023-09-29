£7m investment in Fife paper mill to create 20 new jobs

A £7 million investment into a Fife paper mill will create more than 20 new jobs.

Fourstones Paper Mill owns the Sapphire Mill at Fettykil in Leslie, formerly the Smith Anderson site.

The firm has confirmed it is spending a seven-figure sum on a new paper machine – the largest investment in the company’s history.

The company anticipates that the new machine will increase paper production capacity on the site to 60,000 tonnes annually.

Investment in Fife paper mill shows ‘commitment to growth’

Fourstones Paper Mill managing director Peter Duxbury said: “This marks the largest single investment in the company’s history.

“That demonstrates our firm commitment to expanding the business and establishing

a strong foundation for its future growth.”

The machine will primarily produce virgin toilet tissue and towel grades for the consumer and away from home markets.

It will create 22 jobs, taking the Fourstones team in Leslie to over 100. It employs about 170 people across its sites.

The business, established in 1763, manufactures a broad range of products including disposable absorbent pads for industrial, pet and health use.

It also produces heavy duty wipes, specialist toilet roll products, hand towels and facial tissues.

It also operates the South Tyne Mill at Hexham in Northumberland.

The firm underwent a management buy-out in 2000 with the death of previous owner GT Mandl.

Since then the company has spent millions of pounds on upgrading its equipment and developing new products.

The parent company is now Sandco FPS, based at South Tyne Mill.

Installation of the new machine will take place next month with commissioning scheduled for the second quarter of 2024.