£7m investment in Fife paper mill to create 20 new jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

£7m investment in Fife paper mill to create 20 new jobs

The investment is the largest in the company's history and will take its workforce to more than 100 staff.

By Gavin Harper
The Fourstones Paper Mill in Leslie.
The Fourstones Paper Mill in Leslie.

A £7 million investment into a Fife paper mill will create more than 20 new jobs.

Fourstones Paper Mill owns the Sapphire Mill at Fettykil in Leslie, formerly the Smith Anderson site.

The firm has confirmed it is spending a seven-figure sum on a new paper machine – the largest investment in the company’s history.

The company anticipates that the new machine will increase paper production capacity on the site to 60,000 tonnes annually.

Investment in Fife paper mill shows ‘commitment to growth’

Fourstones Paper Mill managing director Peter Duxbury said: “This marks the largest single investment in the company’s history.

“That demonstrates our firm commitment to expanding the business and establishing
a strong foundation for its future growth.”

The machine will primarily produce virgin toilet tissue and towel grades for the consumer and away from home markets.

It will create 22 jobs, taking the Fourstones team in Leslie to over 100. It employs about 170 people across its sites.

The business, established in 1763, manufactures a broad range of products including disposable absorbent pads for industrial, pet and health use.

It also produces heavy duty wipes, specialist toilet roll products, hand towels and facial tissues.

It also operates the South Tyne Mill at Hexham in Northumberland.

The firm underwent a management buy-out in 2000 with the death of previous owner GT Mandl.

Since then the company has spent millions of pounds on upgrading its equipment and developing new products.

The parent company is now Sandco FPS, based at South Tyne Mill.

Installation of the new machine will take place next month with commissioning scheduled for the second quarter of 2024.

More from Business

The St Andrews Links Trust runs the Old Course.
St Andrews Links Trust swings into profit as income rises £16m
£7m investment in Fife paper mill to create 20 new jobs
Inflation drops sharply in Europe – but higher oil prices loom
£7m investment in Fife paper mill to create 20 new jobs
HS2 boss resigns amid speculation of further cuts
£7m investment in Fife paper mill to create 20 new jobs
House sales fall by 16% amid increase in mortgage rates
GPs use the companies’ software when prescribing medicines (James Manning/PA)
Competition watchdog clears £1.2bn health tie-up
Severn Trent is raising £1 billion to help fund a new transformation plan (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Severn Trent to raise £1bn to help fund transformation plan
The ONS released new figures on Friday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Economy grew faster than expected in first quarter of this year, ONS says
Attending the official opening of Dukeside House, a base for Caddie School for Soldiers activities, was David Kohler (right) chair and CEO of Kohler Co, Don Snyder (centre) founder of the Caddie School for Soldiers, and Sean Sutherland, director of mentoring. Image: John Stewart
St Andrews Caddie School for Soldiers officially opens with Herb Kohler tribute
Waracle chief executive Chris Martin. Supplied
Artificial intelligence creating opportunities for Dundee tech firm
A survey for National Energy Action found 34% of British adults expect to struggle to afford their heating bills this winter without government support (PA)
Coalition calls on Sunak for consultation on energy social tariff

Conversation