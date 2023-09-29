Friday court round-up — Flipped car and flying kick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Friday court round-up — Flipped car and flying kick

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Highland Perthshire groundskeeper flipped his car in a drunken crash.

63-year-old William Morton, from Fearnan, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to admit driving with excess alcohol (29 mics/ 22).

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry explained the first offender had been driving a Ford Focus just before 9pm on September 1.

Police received a 999 call about the car being overturned on the A827 near Taymouth Castle and officers attended.

Uninjured Morton identified himself as the driver and failed the breath test.

His solicitor explained Morton had struck a rock after drinking with friends at a pub.

Sheriff Alastair Brown banned him for 12 months and fined him £300, plus a £20 victim surcharge.

The sheriff said: “Mr Morton, the science of this is very clear.

“Any alcohol has a bad effect on your ability to drive.

“Those who drive having been drinking kill people.

“You were quite fortunate you didn’t kill yourself on this occasion.”

Police sting nails delaers

A pair of drug dealers caught with £1.2m worth of cocaine during a police sting in Dundee have been jailed. Richard Spalding, from Dundee and David Pringle were watched making a drug exchange and later caught with the cocaine and cash.

Dundee drug dealers David Pringle and Richard Spalding
£1.2 million Dundee drug dealers David Pringle and Richard Spalding. Image: Police Scotland.

Flying kick

An Arbroath teenager knocked a complete stranger unconscious with a flying kick in the dead of night.

Kristopher Flaherty previously admitted injuring the “innocent bystander” on September 18 last year.

Flaherty, now 20, returned to the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced after background reports were prepared.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said Flaherty’s father had contacted his son after becoming involved in an altercation at The Central Bar in Arbroath.

Making his way there at around midnight, Flaherty crossed paths with his victim on a footpath near Gravesend.

Central Bar, Arbroath
The accused’s father thought he was to be attacked outside Arbroath’s Central Bar.

“The accused has immediately approached, jumping and kicking him to the chest area,” Mr Craib said.

This caused him to fall onto the roadway and he was knocked unconscious when his head struck the ground.

His head wound was glued shut.

Flaherty told police: “I’m sorry, I didn’t know it would lead to that injury.”

His solicitor Nick Whelan said: “There was a phone call made to Mr Flaherty by his father claiming he was going to be attacked by a number of males outside the public house.

“He accepts the complainer in this case was not involved in the altercation with his father.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie placed Flaherty, of Arbroath’s High Street, under supervision for nine months and ordered him to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

£40k benefits con

A Blairgowrie woman illegally claimed £40,000 of unemployment benefits while working at a Dundee jewellery store. Suzanne Gillman swindled taxpayers for seven years while employed as a sales consultant at Murraygate-based Beaverbrooks.

Suzanne Gillman
Suzanne Gillman.

Stalker

A 27-year-old Kirkcaldy man has appeared in court to admit stalking his ex partner.

Nathan Pollard, of Tiree Place, pled guilty to engaging in a course of conduct which caused the woman fear or alarm on August 23 and September 5 this year.

He repeatedly contacted her on WhatsApp, repeatedly attended at her property uninvited and took a photo of her new partner’s vehicle and sent the image to her.

He sent her a message indicating he could see who was in her property and made threats of violence.

He also made threats towards the woman that he would ruin her relationship and contact third parties in an attempt to contact her.

The offence, a contravention of Section 39 (1) of the Criminal Justice and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2010, aggravated by it involving abuse of a former partner.

Defence lawyer, at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Danielle Stringer said Pollard works offshore and his sentencing hearing was deferred to January 29, when he returns.

Cocaine in system during accident

Coked-up lorry driver Alan MacDonald, who was 16 times the drug-drive limit during a double fatal road crash, has been spared jail. He was involved in a collision with a Mercedes on the A9 near Dunkeld in October last year, in which two holidaymakers died. He was not responsible for the accident but returned a positive drugs test.

Alan MacDonald
Alan MacDonald appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

More illegal prison SIMs

Three men have admitted using illicit SIM cards while locked up in HMP Perth.

Aberdeen dockworker Harry Davidson pled guilty to using an unauthorised SIM in his C-Hall cell on September 25 last year.

Davidson was jailed for six years for his involvement in a £1.3m cocaine racket.

Solicitor Gary Foulis explained the 30-year-old is now at liberty and subject to a community payback order.

Sheriff Alastair Brown deferred sentencing until October 25 for background reports.

Inmate Lee Howard was not brought from prison to Perth Sheriff Court and solicitor James Laverty tendered a plea of guilty in his absence.

Howard, 39, admitted that on June 8 this year, he had an unauthorised SIM.

Sheriff Brown imposed a four-month custodial sentence.

Perth Prison gates
The latest cases of illegal SIMs in Perth prison were heard at the city’s sheriff court.

40-year-old Craig Sutton wrote into the court to admit possessing an illegal SIM on July 3 this year.

Sheriff Brown deferred sentencing for him to be personally present.

Sutton previously ran a two-year-long drug smuggling operation from three Scottish jails by phone and mail.

Their appearances came a week after a murderer questioned a sheriff over whether it was worth pursuing prisoners through the courts for illegal SIM use.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

