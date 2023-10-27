Storm Babet: Brechin businessman Kevin Mackie wants more support in flooding aftermath

A prominent Brechin businessman is calling for more support for residents and companies affected by last week’s flooding.

Hundreds of residents had to abandon their homes as the River South Esk burst its banks and breached flood defences in the early hours of last Friday morning.

The impact of the flooding has been devastating for residents and businesses.

First Minister Humza Yousaf visited on Monday and said he was shocked by the scale of the damage.

King Charles also sent a message of support to the disaster-hit Angus community.

Call for support for flood-hit Brechin

However, local entrepreneur Kevin Mackie believes more could be done to support the local community.

Mr Mackie, who formerly owned Mackie Motors, is the landlord at the industrial estate at East Mill Road, which has 16 tenants. They have all been unable to trade due to the flooding.

He said: “We own the biggest industrial site in Brechin. It is completely flooded and some of them can’t get any insurance because of the flood risk.

“We’re a few weeks away from Christmas and they’ve just been left. Their machinery has been written off and there’s no support for them.

“There’s residents who don’t have insurance for their contents. It is shocking.”

During his visit earlier this week, the first minister said he was aware many houses and businesses were unable to get insurance.

Mr Yousaf said he was in discussions with the Association of British Insurers to find a solution.

Brechin businessman slams ‘lack of leadership’ in wake of flooding

However Mr Mackie, who is also chairman of Brechin City Football Club, said it is “morally wrong” that Brechin residents have had no help for a week.

“People have gone to live with friends, others are in hotels and some have said they won’t go back to those houses.

“There’s a lack of leadership to come in and say there’s a fund that will be administered by Angus Council.

“But the council hasn’t got the funds to do it. It has to come from the Scottish Government.”

Mr Mackie, who has family members who have been displaced because their homes are flooded, said there will be a lasting impact from Storm Babet.

“People who live near the river are going to struggle to sell their homes, and that’s not their fault.

“The value of these houses will just crash. At our industrial site, how are we meant to get tenants until we get the flood prevention scheme sorted?

“Everyone needs compensated.”

Scottish Government’s response

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The First Minister visited flood impacted areas and made clear the Scottish Government understood the scale of impact of Storm Babet and committed to working with local authorities and other impacted stakeholders as they look towards recovery.

“UK Government support for flood impacted householders is coming from existing budgets, and will not generate consequentials as a result.

“Ministers activated the Bellwin scheme – which supports local authorities to assist with costs in the aftermath of emergencies – at pace and four authorities have already notified the government of a potential claim.”