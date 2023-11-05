Couple who ‘lost everything’ now running popular Perthshire cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Couple who ‘lost everything’ now running popular Perthshire cafe

The couple have faced a number of challenges since opening their first premises, but now their business is thriving.

Alison and Robert Abercrombie open their new cafe The Lass O'Gowrie in Errol.
Lass O'Gowrie owners Bob and Ali Abercrombie inside their Errol cafe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Ian Forsyth

The couple behind a popular Tayside cafe have not let any hurdles stand in the way of creating a thriving business.

Ali and Bob Abercrombie have managed to overcome major challenges including Covid and the sudden loss of their first premises.

They are now delighted their latest venue The Lass O’Gowrie in Errol is performing exceptionally well.

The firm currently has six full-time staff and a total payroll of 20.

From working in Kosovo to cafe owners

But the pair’s earlier career paths were far removed from running a cafe.

Ali’s variety of roles including being an accountant and working for the United Nations’ Mission in Kosovo.

Bob’s posts included being an adoptions clerk with the Scottish Court Service before moving to Kosovo in 2008 to join Ali.

He became a court clerk for international judges and prosecutors processing trials in relation to war crimes, trafficking and corruption in Kosovo.

lass o'gowrie
Ali and Bob Abercrombie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The couple were in the south-eastern European country until 2013.

However they shared a passion for food.

Upon their return to Scotland, they took what Ali described as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to determine their next steps.

Ali added: “We decided that we wanted to start our own business in food, drink and hospitality.”

Opening AliBob Cafe

That led to the AliBob Cafe opening its doors in the Errol area in March 2014.

Ali went on: “We wanted to redefine what a cafe meant in Scotland.

“We wanted to develop five-star customer service serving properly tasty, innovative food that was not fancy or overly complicated, but was fulfilling and home-made.

Ali and Bob previously ran Alibob @ Cairn O’ Mhor for a number of years.

“We’d make everything ourselves in-house and there were no other cafes in the area that were making their own cakes themselves.

“We would be community focused and develop regular customers who were loyal to our brand whilst treating our customers fairly and by being open and honest.”

‘Absolute carnage’ on opening day

But Ali conceded things didn’t get off to a smooth start.

She added: “We didn’t really have a clue what we were letting ourselves in for at first.

“The day we opened, it was absolute carnage, but we were honest with our customers and asked for their patience whilst we learned the ropes. It was a steep learning curve.

But our passion for what we were doing got us through and our customers could see our dedication.

“We grew at a pace that allowed us to learn as we went and then took off. We won awards and started to get recognised for what we were doing.”

Lass O’Gowrie owners Bob and Ali Abercrombie inside their Errol cafe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Covid forced the business to adapt. The co-founders developed their AliBoberoo delivery service. They said it was a matter of “survive or die”.

They added: “We couldn’t let our customers down.”

There was also an unexpected blow at the end of that year when the couple received an email from the cafe landlord giving just three weeks’ notice to vacate the premises.

The Lass O’Gowrie owners ‘perseverance’

Ali was blunt about what this meant to the business: “We lost everything.”

But the pair were determined to move ahead despite this setback – taking on premises in the Victoria Hall on Errol High Street.

The rebranded business opened in May last year.

Ali said the business has gone from strength to strength since.

Such has been its success, it won the Resilience and Recovery award at the Courier Business Awards last weekend.

Bob and Ali were thrilled to have won at this year’s Courier Business Awards. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Ali added: “We had to organise a full refurbishment of a Victorian listed building. It had been vacant for over eight years.

“With scarcity of trades as well as raw materials and spiralling costs, it was extremely challenging.

“We very nearly quit a number of times when everything seemed to be stacked against us.

“But we persevered, buoyed by the support from our regular customers who had followed our journey and were keen to see us open again.

“We haven’t looked back since.”

More from Business

Marks and Spencer will update shareholders on Wednesday (Charlotte Ball/PA)
M&S set to reveal higher profits after growing its share of the market
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has reported figures for the third quarter (AP)
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reports loss as investments fall
The Dundee Eden Project is expected to bring thousands of visitors to the area. Image: The Eden Project.
Readers react to plans for £130m Eden Project Dundee
The pound has rallied against the US dollar after weak US payroll data (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Pound rallies against dollar after weak US jobs data
Marks & Spencer is set to unveil growing profits on Wednesday (Charlotte Ball/PA)
M&S set to reveal higher profits after growing its share of the market
A CWU banner (Belinda Jiao/PA)
Trade union stalwart Jane Loftus dies after short illness
From left to right: Craig Burnett, owner of The Bee's Flower Shop, and The Bee's Flower Shop.
Perth couple making just £150 a WEEK from gift shop make heartfelt plea for…
Queen Anne pub
First look at Dundee pub being 'brought back to former glory'
2
Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX has raised concerns about AI and job prospects (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Musk ‘sensationalist’ comments on AI taking jobs ‘not helpful’
Planned strikes at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust have been called off after a pay dispute was resolved (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Strikes by health workers called off

Conversation