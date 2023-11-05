Soldier hit 70mph through 30mph M90 roadworks in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Soldier hit 70mph through 30mph M90 roadworks in Fife

David Wood, a private in the British Army, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty dangerous driving.

By Jamie McKenzie
David Wood arrives at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
David Wood arrives at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A soldier who was clocked speeding through roadworks at 70mph in a temporary 30mph zone on the M90 has been banned from driving and heavily fined.

David Wood, a private in the British Army, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to the dangerous driving charge.

On May 26 this year on the motorway between the Halbeath and Kelty junctions, he drove at 70mph in a 30mph temporary speed limit while roadworks were being done.

The admitted charge states he placed workers doing repairs there “in danger to their lives or serious injury”.

70mph through roadworks

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat said Wood’s speed was captured at about 1.25am, when conditions were dark and traffic was light.

The fiscal depute said: “There were numerous road workers present along with their vehicles on the road.

“They were carrying out repairs and maintenance to the central reservation barrier.”

The fiscal said it was a temporary 30mph speed restriction due to the workmen and Wood was clocked travelling at 70mph.

Ms Moffat said there were multiple roadworks signs on approach and speed restriction signs.

Wood, representing himself in court, said he is from the Fraserburgh area but is based in Colchester and a private in the British Army.

He said he earned about £20,000 a year.

He apologised for his actions and said he should not have been travelling that fast within a speed restriction, of which he says he was fully aware.

‘Considerable degree of danger’

Sheriff Neil Bowie told Wood: “Your driving, as described to me, was more than twice the temporary speed limit.

“Albeit a time at night when traffic was light, there were workmen in the area who were effectively at risk of serious injury due to the unexpected nature of the speed of you coming through in the vehicle.

“It places them at considerable peril going about their duties.

“I take account of the fact you pled guilty at the earliest opportunity and the fact you are a first offender and you have a clean licence.

“Nevertheless there is a considerable degree of danger to other road users, particularly the workmen”.

Sheriff Bowie banned Wood from driving for 18 months, reduced from 27 months due to his early plea.

Wood will also have to sit an extended driving test before being allowed to drive again.

The sheriff also fined him £1000.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Daniel Clark leaves Forfar Sheriff Court after being banned.
Driver had mouthful of tablets as police tested him following Angus crash
Sloan racially abused worker in Home Choice.
Prison has 'done no good' for ranting racist shoplifter, Dundee court told
David Wood arrives at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Friday court round-up — 92-year-old roads chaos and kid's group embezzler
A 20mph zone sign.
Dundee driver with 'worst record' sheriff ever seen jailed for driving disqualified for the…
Alexander Forrester and Inveralmond Retail Park.
Dealers caught with £12,000 of cannabis and cocaine at Perth retail park
Kieran Heggie.
Fife ex-boxer 'out his nut' on ketamine flashed police, peed on electrical box and…
Suzanne Gillman will be sentenced later.
Dundee shop worker benefits cheat argues there are 'truly exceptional circumstances' to keep her…
Alexander Hill struggled with hunter group members during filmed confrontation. Image: Shatter the Silence Facebook
'I will get a bullet in your f*****g head' — Dundee paedophile's threat to…
David Wood arrives at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Thursday court round-up — Bumps and blazes
A smashed TV.
Serial TV smasher trashed Fife flat in football row