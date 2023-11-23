Fife man who quit job to set up pizza business finds recipe for success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife man who quit job to set up pizza business finds recipe for success

The business launched earlier this year and now hopes it will expand further through a five-figure investment.

By Gavin Harper
Don Basilico founder Massimo Panarella oin front of the original van with his children Michael (left) and Christopher. Kirkcaldy. Image: Don Basilico.
Don Basilico founder Massimo Panarella oin front of the original van with his children Michael (left) and Christopher. Kirkcaldy. Image: Don Basilico.

A Fife man who quit his job to open his own pizza business, Don Basilico, has won funding to expand the venture and take on staff.

Inspired by his family’s eatery in Milan, Massimo Panarella started his business in April this year.

Initially he started the venture while also working full-time as a chef for the Fife Cultural Trust.

However, such was its instant success he quit his job in August to run the Kirkcaldy business alongside 22-year-old son Michael.

Massimo said: “The business was going so well that I was quite confident we could do it full-time.

“From April I was working seven days a week, and that was quite hard, so we wanted to focus on this business.

“Cooking is one of my biggest passions, and I’ve always wanted to run my own business.”

Expanding Fife pizza business

To get the business up and running, Massimo rented a small food truck from a businessman in Elie, but he quickly realised there was an opportunity to expand.

He secured a five-figure sum from the British Business Bank’s start up loans programme and DSL Business Finance, Massimo recently bought his own truck.

Massimo said: “When I found a fully equipped van for hire, I jumped at the opportunity.

The new Don Basilico van. Image: Don Basilico.

“I managed to hit the ground running this year, and it’s been a fantastic journey so far.

“The truck I was been renting was very small –  I was struggling to stand up because I am quite tall so there wasn’t a lot of room to work.

“We started with the new van last month. It is much bigger and we’re able to work a lot better.”

Don Basilico dreams become ‘thriving reality’

Now he is now looking to expand his menu and add to his staff.

“At the moment it’s just me and my son, but I hope to be able to add more staff.”

Barry McCulloch from the British Business Bank said: “With a challenging market to break into, Don Basilico is a shining example of how determination and the proper support can transform dreams into a thriving reality.”

Massimo Panarella at work. Image: Don Basilico.

Rekha Welsh, loan officer, DSL Business Finance, said: “Massimo’s passion and dedication to his business is truly inspiring.

“We’re pleased to have played a role in helping him achieve his vision and look forward to continuing our support as he expands and grows his venture.”

Conversation