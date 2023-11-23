Fife man who quit job to set up pizza business finds recipe for success

A Fife man who quit his job to open his own pizza business, Don Basilico, has won funding to expand the venture and take on staff.

Inspired by his family’s eatery in Milan, Massimo Panarella started his business in April this year.

Initially he started the venture while also working full-time as a chef for the Fife Cultural Trust.

However, such was its instant success he quit his job in August to run the Kirkcaldy business alongside 22-year-old son Michael.

Massimo said: “The business was going so well that I was quite confident we could do it full-time.

“From April I was working seven days a week, and that was quite hard, so we wanted to focus on this business.

“Cooking is one of my biggest passions, and I’ve always wanted to run my own business.”

Expanding Fife pizza business

To get the business up and running, Massimo rented a small food truck from a businessman in Elie, but he quickly realised there was an opportunity to expand.

He secured a five-figure sum from the British Business Bank’s start up loans programme and DSL Business Finance, Massimo recently bought his own truck.

Massimo said: “When I found a fully equipped van for hire, I jumped at the opportunity.

“I managed to hit the ground running this year, and it’s been a fantastic journey so far.

“The truck I was been renting was very small – I was struggling to stand up because I am quite tall so there wasn’t a lot of room to work.

“We started with the new van last month. It is much bigger and we’re able to work a lot better.”

Don Basilico dreams become ‘thriving reality’

Now he is now looking to expand his menu and add to his staff.

“At the moment it’s just me and my son, but I hope to be able to add more staff.”

Barry McCulloch from the British Business Bank said: “With a challenging market to break into, Don Basilico is a shining example of how determination and the proper support can transform dreams into a thriving reality.”

Rekha Welsh, loan officer, DSL Business Finance, said: “Massimo’s passion and dedication to his business is truly inspiring.

“We’re pleased to have played a role in helping him achieve his vision and look forward to continuing our support as he expands and grows his venture.”