Perth abattoir manager ‘really chuffed’ to win national award

A Perth abattoir manager who has devoted years to training a new generation of meat industry professionals has been recognised with a national award.

Ronnie Rattray, manager with Anglo Beef Processing at Perth’s Inveralmond Industrial Estate, won the Scottish Craft Butchers training mentor of the year award.

The 58-year-old, who has spent 28 years in the meat industry having started out as an apprentice.

He was thrilled to be recognised for helping the next generation of workers.

He said: “I’m really chuffed to bits to be given this honour.

“I’ve done this all my life, but I know how daunting it can be for someone new to the business and it’s nice to know someone has your back and will teach you everything you need to know and catch you when you trip up.

“It’s been a pleasure to help shape the career of so many others. To receive an award for doing that job is just amazing – I’m very honoured.”

Leading by example

Cammy Mill, one of the dozens of staff Ronnie has monitored over the years, nominated the 58-year-old for the award.

Cammy added: “Ronnie has mentored me over the last few years.

“From the start he was friendly and always willing to spend time showing me the ropes. He always leads by example.

“Working in an abattoir can be a challenging and daunting experience for anyone.

“This aspect of the meat operation demands a high level of skill, knowledge and awareness of your surroundings.

“Ronnie has a very calming and reassuring nature which rubs off on everyone.

“Ronnie has a strong belief in the importance of staff development and proper on-the-job training, making sure employees are trained in multiple positions on the line.

“He also promotes career development and recognises potential. I’m very grateful for the opportunities he has given me.”

Perth abattoir manager ‘one of the best’

Scottish Craft Butchers executive manager Gordon King said Ronnie’s title was “very well deserved”.

He added: “Being nominated by a trainee shows the high regard that Ronnie is held in by those he has helped throughout his impressive career.

“A good mentor is key to nurturing the next generation of professionals. Ronnie is one of the best.”