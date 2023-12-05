Perth abattoir manager ‘really chuffed’ to win national award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth abattoir manager ‘really chuffed’ to win national award

Scottish Craft Butchers executive manager Gordon King said the Perth worker is "one of the best".

By Gavin Harper
Ronnie Rattray from Perth-based Anglo Beef Processing.

A Perth abattoir manager who has devoted years to training a new generation of meat industry professionals has been recognised with a national award.

Ronnie Rattray, manager with Anglo Beef Processing at Perth’s Inveralmond Industrial Estate, won the Scottish Craft Butchers training mentor of the year award.

The 58-year-old, who has spent 28 years in the meat industry having started out as an apprentice.

He was thrilled to be recognised for helping the next generation of workers.

He said: “I’m really chuffed to bits to be given this honour.

“I’ve done this all my life, but I know how daunting it can be for someone new to the business and it’s nice to know someone has your back and will teach you everything you need to know and catch you when you trip up.

“It’s been a pleasure to help shape the career of so many others. To receive an award for doing that job is just amazing – I’m very honoured.”

Leading by example

Cammy Mill, one of the dozens of staff Ronnie has monitored over the years, nominated the 58-year-old for the award.

Cammy added: “Ronnie has mentored me over the last few years.

“From the start he was friendly and always willing to spend time showing me the ropes. He always leads by example.

“Working in an abattoir can be a challenging and daunting experience for anyone.

“This aspect of the meat operation demands a high level of skill, knowledge and awareness of your surroundings.

ABP’s Perth base at Inveralmond Industrial Estate.

“Ronnie has a very calming and reassuring nature which rubs off on everyone.

“Ronnie has a strong belief in the importance of staff development and proper on-the-job training, making sure employees are trained in multiple positions on the line.

“He also promotes career development and recognises potential. I’m very grateful for the opportunities he has given me.”

Perth abattoir manager ‘one of the best’

Scottish Craft Butchers executive manager Gordon King said Ronnie’s title was “very well deserved”.

He added: “Being nominated by a trainee shows the high regard that Ronnie is held in by those he has helped throughout his impressive career.

“A good mentor is key to nurturing the next generation of professionals. Ronnie is one of the best.”

Conversation