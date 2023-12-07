New management for luxury Perthshire hotel fighting 2* rating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New management for luxury Perthshire hotel fighting 2* rating

The £392-a-night venue - criticised after an inspection earlier this year - has also had a management shake-up.

By Gavin Harper
Dunkeld House Hotel. Image: Dunkeld House Hotel.
Dunkeld House Hotel. Image: Dunkeld House Hotel.

A luxury Perthshire hotel fighting a two-star rating from Visit Scotland is under new management.

Last month we revealed it was recommended Dunkeld House Hotel be downgraded from a three-star venue following a Visit Scotland inspection.

However, the hotel was given an ‘awaiting grading’ status and has applied for another inspection visit, which is yet to take place.

The report from Visit Scotland – the brand name of the Scottish Tourist Board – highlighted low standards in hospitality, friendliness, service and efficiency.

And the inspector went on to criticise the service in the bar and restaurant.

New management for Dunkeld House Hotel

While it awaits another inspection from Visit Scotland, the £392-a-night venue has been acquired by Crerar Hotels.

It becomes the group’s eighth hotel in Scotland.

Dunkeld House Hotel.
Dunkeld House Hotel. Image: Google Street View

Crerar Hotels also operates Isle of Mull Hotel and Spa; Oban Bay Hotel; Balmoral Arms in Ballater; Glencoe Inn; Thainstone House in Inverurie; Loch Fyne Hotel and Spa in Inverary and Golf View Hotel and Spa in Nairn.

As part of the takeover, the Perthshire hotel has also been visited by AA inspectors who awarded it a four-star rating.

The hotel has also been awarded an AA rosette for its restaurant, which was criticised in the VisitScotland report.

The hotel recently underwent a major £800,000 refurbishment, creating three new guest rooms and reimagining its two suites.

Inside the refurbished Dunkeld House Hotel suites. Image: Dunkeld House Hotel.

Future projects include the addition of eight high-end woodland lodges and an expansion of the spa facilities.

There are also plans to expand the restaurant.

Perthshire hotel a ‘perfect fit’

Crerar Hotels chief executive Chris Wayne-Wills said: “Dunkeld House Hotel is a perfect fit with Crerar Hotels.

“It’s a beautiful hotel in an unmatched location that offers an exceptional guest experience.

“We are looking forward to building on the huge opportunity the setting offers to expand and enhance the offering.”

Mr Wayne-Wills said its “luxury, authentic hospitality offering” compliments Crerar Hotels’ existing portfolio.

Dunkeld House Hotel.

He added: “Its recent investment also brings it in line with the high-quality experience people expect with Crerar Hotels.

“We are committed to investing in training, recruitment and various opportunities for the Dunkeld House team to ensure it delivers on the experience people expect when they come to a Crerar hotel.”

He also welcomed the appointment of interim general manager Paul Leitch.

Mr Wayne-Wills said: “It’s great to bring Paul onboard as the interim general manager to really drive that vision forward.

“By bringing Dunkeld House Hotel into our portfolio, we have a fantastic opportunity to use our wealth of experience to invest in it further to enhance the offering.”

He said they aim to develop the hotel as an “all-encompassing luxury adventure resort”.

Conversation