Fife hotel boss slams lack of support for businesses in Scottish Government budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife hotel boss slams lack of support for businesses in Scottish Government budget

This comes after the Scottish Government did not match the 75% relief from business rates which has been granted to firms in England and Wales.

By Gavin Harper
Nicholas Russell, managing director of Balbirnie House Hotel.
Nicholas Russell, managing director of Balbirnie House Hotel.

A Fife hotel boss has voiced his disappointment at the lack of support for hospitality businesses in the Scottish budget.

Last month, chancellor Jeremy Hunt extended 75% rates relief for hospitality businesses in England and Wales in the UK Government’s autumn statement.

The Scottish budget was set out by deputy First Minister Shona Robison this afternoon. It does not include the same business rates relief for the hospitality sector.

Ms Robison did announce a freeze to rates for premises valued at less than £51,000.

And 100% relief was offered to hospitality businesses on Scotland’s islands, but there was no support for other hospitality firms.

‘Very sad day’, says Fife hotel boss

Nicholas Russell, managing director of Balbirnie House Hotel, said it was a “very sad day” for the sector.

He said: “Scotland’s many hospitality organisations have campaigned relentlessly for Scotland to receive the same business rates relief, as has already been applied for two years in England.

“All such Scotland hospitality organisations have been totally ignored by the Scottish Government.

“Requests based on facts, have fallen on deaf ears. It is very perplexing as to why the Scottish Government has ignored sectors which are so vital to the present and future.”

He said as a result, a similar venue in England will make a saving of £172,500.

Balbirnie House, near Glenrothes.
Balbirnie House, near Glenrothes. Image: Kilted Photographer

He added: “When so many hospitality operators are working with tiny margins of profitability, or indeed small or significant losses, this is a profoundly unfair circumstance.

“It is an uneven playing field.”

Ms Robison said she had to take a “balanced approach” about how to support businesses.

She added: “We will work with the sector to explore long-term targeted solutions and better promotion of existing reliefs, rather than relying on short-term steps that do little for their future sustainability.”

Hospitality group ‘sorely disappointed’

Stephen Montgomery, director of the Scottish Hospitality Group, was “sorely disappointed”.

He said: “Unless a hospitality business is located on the islands, this budget offers no new support to Scottish hospitality to survive the unprecedented challenge of rising costs, inflation, and the legacy of the pandemic.

“The very real implication is that many Scottish hospitality businesses will struggle to survive, and customers will see prices increase.”

Stephen Montgomery from the the Scottish Hospitality Group Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Mr Montgomery welcomed the long-term ambition to secure a fairer deal on hospitality rates.

However, he acknowledged the short-term is going to be difficult for many. He said the group would look to support businesses.

He added: “This will be a bitter pill to swallow for thousands of Scottish hospitality businesses, given English hospitality businesses will be benefitting from a 75% business rates discount for the next year.

“Our attention will now be focused on helping those hospitality businesses survive what will be a very challenging year to come.”

More from Business

Concerns have been raised that strikes will mean patients are ‘stranded’ in hospitals over Christmas (PA)
Strikes will lead to patients being ‘stranded’ in hospital over Christmas
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Sunak may have undermined trust with claims to have ‘reduced debt’ – watchdog
Trading improved on Tuesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Afternoon trading recovery helps London markets finish higher
Former Co-op Bank boss Paul Flowers has yet to enter a plea to a charge that he committed a £68,000 fraud by abusing his position (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Date set for fraud trial for former Co-op Bank boss Paul Flowers
Angus Dundee Distillers to open a new distillery in China Supplied by 3x1 Group
Angus Dundee Distillers announces plans to open new distillery in China
People who have been tricked into transferring money to fraudsters will be able receive up to £415,000 back per claim under new requirements coming into force next year, the Payment Systems Regulator has confirmed (Tim Goode/PA)
New requirements to reimburse victims of bank transfer scams set out
UK inflation is expected to be revealed easing back, but experts cautioned interest rate rises remain some way off for hard-hit homeowners (Alamy/PA)
Inflation set to ease back again but rate cuts remain some way off, say…
Pizza Express in Perth.
Perth Pizza Express restaurant shuts down
Most consumers plan to book a 2024 summer holiday before the end of spring, a new survey suggests (Nicholas Ansell/PA)
Majority of consumers plan to book summer holiday before end of spring – survey
British Gas and E.On took legal action over the Government’s handling of the sale of Bulb to Octopus Energy (Chris Radburn/PA)
Energy firms can challenge sale of collapsed provider Bulb at Court of Appeal

Conversation