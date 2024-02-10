Dundonian Lucy’s passion for capturing moments in time with body casting business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundonian Lucy’s passion for capturing moments in time with body casting business

Lucy casts everything from baby's toes, to faces and hands of loved ones who have passed away.

By Kaya Macleod
Owner Lucy Milne in her studio. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Owner Lucy Milne in her studio. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Dundee shop which creates bespoke castings of the human body has been such a success it’s moving to larger premises.

Lucy Milne initially started her business from home in 2017 before opening Lumilo Casting Studio in Meadowside three years ago.

Her customers range from people looking for castings of little baby toes, to first moments as husband and wife to final moments with a loved one.

A long waiting list means she will double the size of her premises with a move to Strathmartine Road in March.

Lumilo Casting Studio

Mum-of-four Lucy was always artistic at school and went on to study computer arts at Abertay University.

Looking for something arty she was drawn to casting after discovering it on social media.

She said: “I saw it online about seven years ago and thought I would love to do something like that for my family.

“I love this as it lets me be creative but has sentimental value with it.”

The casting material Lucy uses is friendly to skin and sets quickly.

Lucy focuses on the intricate details of the cast. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She then pours liquid plaster powder into the mould. When it sets she then finishes it by hand-painting.

Working alone, she completes hundreds of casts a year.

Lucy added: “Casting is a one-time unique mould, and the material can’t be reused. It’s like freezing a moment in time.

“It is just me and these two hands that work on everything. It’s a lot of work but I love it.

“Even with the volume of work that I have, I never grudge it because there is so much meaning behind everything.”

Memorial casting

Lucy is hoping this new shop will allow her to be more mobile, including more castings of people who have passed away.

She said this gives people the opportunity to hold the hand of a loved one forever.

“I have had several callouts to funeral directors and hospitals,” she said.

Some of Lucy’s finished pieces. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“With the memorial and end-of-life casting, I experience that moment with them.

“It can be difficult emotionally but I try to hold it together.

“Everyone that I deal with, especially babies and children, will always hold a special place in my heart.

“It makes you feel warm inside knowing you’re helping someone through such a difficult time.”

Students worldwide

Lucy has two workshops at the moment but wants to open an area for students at the new shop.

After being approached on her social media, she has trained around 50 people over the last few years from all over the world.

Lumilo Casting Studio in Meadowside, Dundee.
Outside Lumilo Casting Studio in Meadowside, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She added: “They have come from as far as Boston, Texas and California.

“This year I have my first Australian student coming over which is cool and intimidating as these people have come so far just to learn from me.

“That still blows my mind. It’s such a compliment.”

