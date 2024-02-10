Dundonian Lucy’s passion for capturing moments in time with body casting business

A Dundee shop which creates bespoke castings of the human body has been such a success it’s moving to larger premises.

Lucy Milne initially started her business from home in 2017 before opening Lumilo Casting Studio in Meadowside three years ago.

Her customers range from people looking for castings of little baby toes, to first moments as husband and wife to final moments with a loved one.

A long waiting list means she will double the size of her premises with a move to Strathmartine Road in March.

Lumilo Casting Studio

Mum-of-four Lucy was always artistic at school and went on to study computer arts at Abertay University.

Looking for something arty she was drawn to casting after discovering it on social media.

She said: “I saw it online about seven years ago and thought I would love to do something like that for my family.

“I love this as it lets me be creative but has sentimental value with it.”

The casting material Lucy uses is friendly to skin and sets quickly.

She then pours liquid plaster powder into the mould. When it sets she then finishes it by hand-painting.

Working alone, she completes hundreds of casts a year.

Lucy added: “Casting is a one-time unique mould, and the material can’t be reused. It’s like freezing a moment in time.

“It is just me and these two hands that work on everything. It’s a lot of work but I love it.

“Even with the volume of work that I have, I never grudge it because there is so much meaning behind everything.”

Memorial casting

Lucy is hoping this new shop will allow her to be more mobile, including more castings of people who have passed away.

She said this gives people the opportunity to hold the hand of a loved one forever.

“I have had several callouts to funeral directors and hospitals,” she said.

“With the memorial and end-of-life casting, I experience that moment with them.

“It can be difficult emotionally but I try to hold it together.

“Everyone that I deal with, especially babies and children, will always hold a special place in my heart.

“It makes you feel warm inside knowing you’re helping someone through such a difficult time.”

Students worldwide

Lucy has two workshops at the moment but wants to open an area for students at the new shop.

After being approached on her social media, she has trained around 50 people over the last few years from all over the world.

She added: “They have come from as far as Boston, Texas and California.

“This year I have my first Australian student coming over which is cool and intimidating as these people have come so far just to learn from me.

“That still blows my mind. It’s such a compliment.”