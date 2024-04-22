Dundee life science recruitment firm Entrust Resource Solutions aims for expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee life science recruitment firm Entrust Resource Solutions aims for expansion

The firm will increase its headcount to 30 following a new funding announcement.

By Paul Malik
Entrust chief commercial officer Austin Clark with Ian Broadway, group operations director, and Ryan Watson, chief executive.
Entrust chief commercial officer Austin Clark with Ian Broadway, group operations director, and Ryan Watson, chief executive.

A Dundee life science recruitment firm which specialises in finding work for researchers is to expand its own workforce following a funding deal.

Entrust Resource Solutions puts scientists and clinical researchers into positions across the UK in early-stage in the pharmaceutical industry.

The company has agreed a £500,000 funding package with the UK Government-backed British Business Bank.

Extra cash will allow Entrust to expand its workforce by 50%, as well as move into new cities across the UK and Europe.

Growth for Entrust

Entrust currently employs 20 staff between its base in Dundee and its offices in Alderley and Oxfordshire.

The majority of its work involves placing people into roles in Scotland and the rest of the UK, with a further number of other roles being allocated in Europe and the USA.

Austin Clark, group commercial director at Entrust, said: “Life sciences is a key sector for the UK’s economic prosperity and shone under the spotlight throughout the pandemic, demonstrating what could be achieved with our expertise and facilities.

“In Scotland especially, there is a growing cluster of biotechnology and science companies, with firms setting up close to the pool of talent coming out of our world-leading universities.

“Our expertise lies in working with companies of all sizes to find the right people with the desired skills and qualifications to fill all kinds of roles from senior C-suite to entry-level technicians.

“It is a fast-moving sector with huge potential and we believe that one key hire can change people’s lives.

“The funding from the Investment Fund for Scotland and FSE Group is going to play a critical part in our next steps, helping towards our growth plans.”

British Business Bank

The £150 million Investment Fund for Scotland was launched in October 2023 and offers loans ranging from £25,000 to £2 million and equity investments up to £5 million.

The fund is managed by the FSE Group. The British Business Bank is publicly owned.

Mark Sterritt, director at the British Business Bank, said more money is available for Dundee businesses looking to take advantage.

“It is great to see the impact that the Investment Fund for Scotland has delivered for smaller businesses across a diverse mix of sectors in only six months, including Entrust Resource Solutions,” he said.

“The latest loans via FSE Group bring us to a milestone £5 million, which is helping several businesses to achieve ambitions for growth and expansion.

“The fund was established to support new and growing businesses with investment strategies that best meet their needs, whoever they are and wherever they are based.

“We hope more ambitious businesses in Dundee will look to the fund as a way of supporting their plans.”

