Dundee jewellery designer’s creative markets attract thousands

Dundee jewellery designer Joanne MacFadyen found there was a lack of opportunities to sell her products – so decided to do something about it.

A decade ago the Duncan of Jordanstone graduate launched Tea Green Events. The business holds curated markets for Scottish designers to showcase their goods.

This year it will hold 20 markets across Scotland, a rise from 13 markets last year, driven by increased demand.

Thousands attending V&A Dundee creative markets

Joanne curated and ran a ‘design superstore’ during the 2019 Dundee Design Festival at the Keiller Centre in Dundee.

Later that year, she secured her “dream location” of V&A Dundee.

She now holds bi-annual markets attracting around 5,000 visitors and around 80 makers each weekend.

Joanne said: “When starting out in my career, I was surrounded by talent but also aware of the lack of curated markets where designers can showcase their goods.

“I wanted to provide a platform for other artisan makers in Scotland within stunning creative venues.

“These premium products, from jewellery and knitwear to prints and pottery, are ‘wow’ moments. So they deserve a fitting backdrop.

“Securing V&A Dundee as a venue was a real gamechanger and, while it remains very much our home venue, we started to see demand from hundreds of makers across the country.”

Tea Green Events expansion

While making their debut in the National Galleries of Scotland in Edinburgh, markets will also return to both Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum and The Burrell Collection in Glasgow, the latter attended by a staggering 9,500 people last winter.

Outwith the central belt, markets will also return to Aberdeen Art Gallery and Bowhouse in St Monans.

Meanwhile Joanne is also opening her first dedicated studio, based within the creative hub of Dundee’s Meadow Mill.

Joanne said that even in a cost-of-living crisis, people were still prepared to invest in unique, hand made products.

She adds: “People may be buying less but choosing to focus on quality, hand-crafted products.

“As someone who’s determined to champion Scotland’s creative talent, it heartens me to see so many people supporting our exhibitors, especially against the challenging climate we are all working in.

“Buying from independents isn’t transactional; it’s emotional and personal. People want to connect, discover how and where goods are made, and hear the designer’s story.”

The design markets will be held at Bowhouse in St Monans on July 13-14 and V&A Dundee on July 26-28.