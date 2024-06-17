Dundee jewellery designer’s creative markets attract thousands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee jewellery designer’s creative markets attract thousands

Joanne MacFadyen started the markets after finding a lack of opportunities to showcase her products - now the events attract thousands of visitors.

By Rob McLaren
Dundee jewellery designer Joanne MacFadyen who runs Tea Green Events markets.
Dundee jewellery designer Joanne MacFadyen who runs Tea Green Events markets.

Dundee jewellery designer Joanne MacFadyen found there was a lack of opportunities to sell her products – so decided to do something about it.

A decade ago the Duncan of Jordanstone graduate launched Tea Green Events. The business holds curated markets for Scottish designers to showcase their goods.

This year it will hold 20 markets across Scotland, a rise from 13 markets last year, driven by increased demand.

Thousands attending V&A Dundee creative markets

Joanne curated and ran a ‘design superstore’ during the 2019 Dundee Design Festival at the Keiller Centre in Dundee.

Later that year, she secured her “dream location” of V&A Dundee.

She now holds bi-annual markets attracting around 5,000 visitors and around 80 makers each weekend.

Joanne said: “When starting out in my career, I was surrounded by talent but also aware of the lack of curated markets where designers can showcase their goods.

Dundee jewellery designer Joanne MacFadyen is expanding her Tea Green Events creative markets business.

“I wanted to provide a platform for other artisan makers in Scotland within stunning creative venues.

“These premium products, from jewellery and knitwear to prints and pottery, are ‘wow’ moments. So they deserve a fitting backdrop.

“Securing V&A Dundee as a venue was a real gamechanger and, while it remains very much our home venue, we started to see demand from hundreds of makers across the country.”

Tea Green Events expansion

While making their debut in the National Galleries of Scotland in Edinburgh, markets will also return to both Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum and The Burrell Collection in Glasgow, the latter attended by a staggering 9,500 people last winter.

Outwith the central belt, markets will also return to Aberdeen Art Gallery and Bowhouse in St Monans.

Meanwhile Joanne is also opening her first dedicated studio, based within the creative hub of Dundee’s Meadow Mill.

Joanne said that even in a cost-of-living crisis, people were still prepared to invest in unique, hand made products.

She adds: “People may be buying less but choosing to focus on quality, hand-crafted products.

“As someone who’s determined to champion Scotland’s creative talent, it heartens me to see so many people supporting our exhibitors, especially against the challenging climate we are all working in.

“Buying from independents isn’t transactional; it’s emotional and personal. People want to connect, discover how and where goods are made, and hear the designer’s story.”

The design markets will be held at Bowhouse in St Monans on July 13-14 and V&A Dundee on July 26-28.

