Fife furniture firm wins £2m Monifieth Learning Campus contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife furniture firm wins £2m Monifieth Learning Campus contract

The building will include classrooms arranged over three storeys, an early learning childcare facility and swimming pool.

By Rob McLaren
An artist's impression of the new Monifieth Learning Campus. Image: Angus Council.
An artist's impression of the new Monifieth Learning Campus. Image: Angus Council.

A Fife furniture firm has been awarded a £2 million contract for the new Monifieth Learning Campus in Angus.

Robertson Construction Tayside has awarded the deal to Dunfermline-based fitout specialists Deanestor.

The new school is due to open in August 2025 and to be fully completed by summer 2026.

The facility is designed by architects NORR to meet Passivhaus standards.

This will include super insulation, stringent levels of air tightness, a large solar array on the rooftop and heating from air source heat pumps.

The school, which will accommodate around 1,200 pupils, will be built on the grounds of Monifieth High School.

Monifieth Learning Campus design. Image: Angus Council

The existing school will then be demolished to make way for all-weather and grass sports pitches.

The school campus will feature a central atrium with a social stairs, a learning plaza around the dining hall, and classrooms arranged over three storeys.

It will also include an early learning and childcare facility, swimming pool and access for out-of-hours community use.

Fife firm’s Monifieth Learning Campus contract

Deanestor will fit out 379 spaces across the three-storey campus.

It will design and manufacture or procure more than 13,000 items of fitted and loose furniture and equipment.

This includes dining tables, chairs and seating, lockers, storage solutions, shelving, teaching walls, mobile cabinets, sports equipment, changing benches, musical instrument racks, and kitchens for life skills and home education.

The campus will be built to the highest energy efficiency standards. Image: Angus Council

Managing director Ramsay McDonald said: “This will be a wonderful school to engage young people in learning.

“It will contribute to local, regional and national economic growth.

“We are delighted to be working with Robertson once again on our first education project for Angus Council.

“The high quality standards we work to and our consistent on-time delivery of major and complex school fitout contracts across Scotland and for neighbouring councils including Aberdeenshire and Dundee meant we were well placed to be awarded this latest contract.

Inside the Deanestor factory.

“We look forward to starting on site early next year.”

This brings Deanestor’s work for Robertson in Scotland to 15 contracts, totalling around £17m.

The Dunfermline company recently announced a record year, with revenues of £22m.

It has previously won deals for projects at Perth High School and Dunfermline Learning Campus.

More from Business

A car hire brand has been ranked last in a customer satisfaction survey because of complaints over extra charges and poor car condition (Alamy/PA)
Tourists urged to avoid car hire company over ‘serious issues’
The FTSE 100 slipped on Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
FTSE 100 loses ground as UK public debt rises to 63-year high
American Express will acquire the dining reservation and event management platform Tock from Squarespace (Alamy/PA)
AmEx to buy dining reservation company Tock from Squarespace for £316m
The company is switching to a greener form of steel production which requires fewer staff (Ben Birchall/PA)
Workers at steel giant Tata to strike in protest against job losses
The Office for National Statistics has published fresh data about the state of the UK economy (Alamy/PA)
What is the state of the UK economy as the election looms?
Octopus Energy took over Bulb in 2022 with a package of Government support (Leon Neal/PA)
Octopus Energy to repay £3bn of taxpayer money used for Bulb takeover
Currys and AO World to shed light on consumer demand for home upgrades (Yui Mok/PA)
Currys and AO World to shed light on consumer demand for home upgrades
Inflationary pressures grew in the services sector last month (Victoria Jones/PA)
Private sector growth hits seven-month low as election puts pause on spending
Business events giant Informa enjoys sales boost amid Microsoft AI deal (Informa/PA)
Business events giant Informa enjoys sales boost amid Microsoft AI deal
woman investor piggy bank
Empowering tips for female investors

Conversation