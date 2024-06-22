Fife furniture firm wins £2m Monifieth Learning Campus contract

A Fife furniture firm has been awarded a £2 million contract for the new Monifieth Learning Campus in Angus.

Robertson Construction Tayside has awarded the deal to Dunfermline-based fitout specialists Deanestor.

The new school is due to open in August 2025 and to be fully completed by summer 2026.

The facility is designed by architects NORR to meet Passivhaus standards.

This will include super insulation, stringent levels of air tightness, a large solar array on the rooftop and heating from air source heat pumps.

The school, which will accommodate around 1,200 pupils, will be built on the grounds of Monifieth High School.

The existing school will then be demolished to make way for all-weather and grass sports pitches.

The school campus will feature a central atrium with a social stairs, a learning plaza around the dining hall, and classrooms arranged over three storeys.

It will also include an early learning and childcare facility, swimming pool and access for out-of-hours community use.

Fife firm’s Monifieth Learning Campus contract

Deanestor will fit out 379 spaces across the three-storey campus.

It will design and manufacture or procure more than 13,000 items of fitted and loose furniture and equipment.

This includes dining tables, chairs and seating, lockers, storage solutions, shelving, teaching walls, mobile cabinets, sports equipment, changing benches, musical instrument racks, and kitchens for life skills and home education.

Managing director Ramsay McDonald said: “This will be a wonderful school to engage young people in learning.

“It will contribute to local, regional and national economic growth.

“We are delighted to be working with Robertson once again on our first education project for Angus Council.

“The high quality standards we work to and our consistent on-time delivery of major and complex school fitout contracts across Scotland and for neighbouring councils including Aberdeenshire and Dundee meant we were well placed to be awarded this latest contract.

“We look forward to starting on site early next year.”

This brings Deanestor’s work for Robertson in Scotland to 15 contracts, totalling around £17m.

The Dunfermline company recently announced a record year, with revenues of £22m.

It has previously won deals for projects at Perth High School and Dunfermline Learning Campus.