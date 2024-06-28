Velux boss on Fife investments and growing workforce of 200 staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Velux boss on Fife investments and growing workforce of 200 staff

The windows firm, which has its UK headquarters in Glenrothes, is excited by growth opportunities.

By Rob McLaren
Alex O'dell, Velux vice president GB&I, at the company's UK headquarters in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Alex O'dell, Velux vice president GB&I, at the company's UK headquarters in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A boss of windows firm Velux, which has its UK headquarters in Fife, said the company has huge growth opportunities.

The business employs more than 200 staff at Woodside Way in Glenrothes.

It is 70 years this week since Velux entered the UK market. Initially the Danish company’s UK arm was established in London, but it moved to Glenrothes in 1972.

Manufacturing in Fife stopped in 2015 – which at the time saw around 180 job losses – but the company continues to run its UK operations and customer support functions from Fife.

Accounts for Velux Company Ltd filed at Companies House show strong growth of the UK business in recent years.

Sales have risen from £167.2 million in 2019 to £194.7m in 2022, when pre-tax profits were £7.9m.

Tough conditions but sparkling future for Velux in Fife

Alex O’dell, Velux vice president for Great Britain and Ireland, said conditions last year were tougher but he sees a bright future ahead.

He said: “We saw a big sales increase post-pandemic. At that time a lot of people were working from home and a lot of people wanting to improve their living space.

“We’ve seen this trend continue in terms of more people working from home or hybrid working and needing a better workspace.

“More recently, the economy has been quite challenging. The higher mortgage rates and people not moving home as much means the climate has been more challenging.

Windows in the Velux showroom in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“But we absolutely believe we will continue to grow, so we are recruiting more people in Glenrothes to drive and support the business.”

The company spent £7m on an expansion to its Glenrothes offices, which was completed just before the first lockdown in 2020.

The Fife staff provide customer support and process orders from merchants.

The site also has a showroom for people to see products in person and a training academy for installers.

Innovation key to growth

From Fife, Velux also launched a free advisory service last year. Homeowners who supply photos and a few other details about a room in their property receive visualisations of how new windows would look.

Mr O’dell said the company was innovating with new products and services.

He said: “The advisory service is really helpful for bringing a project to life. We want to help customers get information, inspiration and then we’ll help connect them to installers as well.

“We are now selling a lot of solar operated or electrically operated windows that can be controlled with an app. These also have a sensor, so that when it rains it shuts automatically.

Alex is targeting growth of the UK sales of Velux which has its headquarters in Fife.

“Another growing trend is for exterior shutters or blinds on windows, which can reduce the temperature by four or five degrees.

“We have another product called a sun tunnel, which can channel sunlight into an internal room.

“Sustainability is another big focus. We’re really working hard on that now to make our products with lower carbon emissions, with the aluminium or steel in our products made from recycled materials.”

Housebuilders and people looking to add to their living space through loft conversions or extensions remains the largest chunk of sales.

Celebrating 70 year milestone

All Velux GB & Ireland employees will gather in Glenrothes today for a full-day conference, followed by an evening celebration in Edinburgh.

Mr O’dell adds: “We are very, very proud of what Velux has achieved in the UK in the last 70 years by some brilliant colleagues – some of whom have seen multiple generations work here.

“Velux is committed to being in Fife.

“We will talk about where the company has come from but we’re a business that’s looking to the future and how we’re going to sort of grow and invest in the market.”

More from Business

Charlie and Ally Small standing in front of The Spray Factory van
A closer look at the recipe for success behind The Spray Factory
Dundee-based Bit Loom Games team (from left) Caitlin Smith, Henry Pullan, Douglas Flinders and James Morwood, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
What's the secret to a successful Dundee video game?
Plasterer Alan Shand (centre) is bowing out after 50 years with family firm Allan Robertson and Son. He is being congratulated by Allan Robertson (left) and his father, also Allan.
Perthshire plasterer hangs up his tools after 50 years with same firm
House prices are likely to rise more slowly than household incomes over the next couple of years, Zoopla predicts (Yui Mok/PA)
House prices likely to rise more slowly than household incomes, says Zoopla
The Resolution Foundation said economic shocks and sluggish growth have resulted in typical real non-pensioner household disposable incomes growing by 0.5% a year since 2009-10 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Action needed to ensure long-overdue rise in living standards, says think tank
Some 23% of parents surveyed for public sector insurer Zurich Municipal said they have had to go without and perhaps cut back on essentials to fund school trips (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
23% of parents ‘have had to make cutbacks to fund school trips’
Tata Steel’s Port Talbot blast furnaces could be closed earlier than planned (Ben Birchall/PA)
Tata set to cease operations at steel plant earlier than planned due to strike
Allegations of brutal violence by Del Monte guards at the farm in Thika were revealed in an investigation (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Supermarkets ditch pineapple products from Kenyan farms over human rights risk
Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch at The British Chambers of Commerce annual conference 2024 (Lucy North/PA)
Kemi Badenoch promises to work through ‘long list’ of UK-EU trade barriers
Stocks in London recovered some ground during the day but the index was unable to climb back into the green (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
FTSE 100 slips for third day in a row after GSK shares drop

Conversation