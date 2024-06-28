Dundee vape company Prime Vapour goes into liquidation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee vape company Prime Vapour goes into liquidation

The company had stores in the Overgate centre and Nethergate.

By Paul Malik
Prime Vapour, which has closed, on Nethergate. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee vape business Prime Vapour has closed after falling into liquidation.

Prime Vapour, which was housed in the Overgate before moving to different premises on Nethergate, which closed suddenly earlier this month.

Quantuma Advisory Limited, liquidators based in Glasgow, have been appointed to oversee the winding down of the firm.

Prime Vapour sold electronic cigarettes and multi-use vaporisers and had previously spoken out against disposable devices which are due to be banned.

In a statement, chair Mohammed Asif Chaudhry said: “At a general meeting of the members of (Prime Vapour Dundee) the following special resolution was duly passed.

“That it has been proved to the satisfaction of the meeting that the company cannot by reason of its liabilities continue its business and that it is advisable to wind up same and, accordingly, that the company be wound up voluntarily”

Posting on the company’s social media, one worker said: “Prime Vapour Dundee store is closing indefinitely.

“I think I speak for all past and present employees in the Dundee branch when I say the biggest enjoyment we got working here was interacting with our customers.

“You would cheer us up when the weather made us miserable. You kept us afloat when the world was locked down.”

Prime Vapour supported disposable vape ban

Speaking previously with this paper, a Prime Vapour spokesman said they believed not enough was being done to stop young people using disposable vaping products.

It followed an announcement on the ban of disposable vapes earlier this year.

Of the ban, he said: “Primarily, I think it is a good thing.

“There are far too many bad actors in the game, who will not check IDs, who do not care about the devices being used once, then thrown away.

“Not enough checks are being carried out – by the authorities and trading standards.

“The younger ones do not need to come into shops anymore, they can have them delivered to their door and it’s unlikely ID checks are being carried out.

“The disposable vapes provide two problems, really — an environmental one and a moral one.”

Vaping on the rise in young people

Meanwhile, the use of high-strength vapes has “increased sharply” in recent years, researchers found.

A significant proportion of vapers are opting for the highest-strength vapes they can legally get, academics from University College London (UCL) said.

Among the vapers using the highest-strength vapes, the vast majority (93%) used e-cigarettes containing nicotine at the top end of the legal limit – 20mg/ml.

The rise was “most pronounced” among those using disposable vapes and young adults aged 18-24.

Vape use has risen in young adults since 2016. Image: Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

Large rises were also seen among current smokers and recent ex-smokers, but not long-term ex-smokers.

Researchers said that the rise in higher-strength vapes coincides with the growing popularity of disposable vapes.

 

