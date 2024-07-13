EXCLUSIVE: Restaurant owned by Dundee tycoon Tony Banks goes bust

A restaurant owned by Dundee care home tycoon Tony Banks has gone bust, with all staff made redundant.

Former employees contacted The Courier to express their disbelief at the demise of beachfront favourite Sugareef in St Brelade’s Bay, Jersey.

They claim last month’s closure – due to “financial difficulties” – has led to issues relating to staff wages and live-in accommodation.

Jersey-based Mr Banks, a Falklands War hero who found TV fame on The Secret Millionaire, recently took sole control of the restaurant from previous proprietor Paul Gambling.

‘Determined to create vibrant new business’

A spokesperson for the former Tayside Aviation owner said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on any specific issues involving some former members of staff and the former owner.

“We are determined though to see the venue reopen as a bar and restaurant and create a vibrant new business and new jobs on the island.

“We are currently still investing significant money in the refurbishment ourselves, with a vision for creating an exciting venue, with the associated jobs and economic benefits, at St Brelade’s Bay.

“However, we will listen to alternative offers and suggestions from interested parties who share our vision.”

The restaurant is currently listed for lease for £125,000 per year, with an option to take the head lease also on offer for a minimum of £1 million.

Mr Gambling was approached for comment.

Year on from Tayside Aviation saga

Mr Banks was in the spotlight last year after the collapse of historic Dundee flight school Tayside Aviation.

He claimed the saga – 16 months after he bought the business – cost him £3 million.

A total of 22 staff immediately lost jobs, while administration left hundreds of students out of pocket and facing an uncertain future.

Mr Banks later launched legal action against Tayside Aviation’s former owners.

He grew up as the youngest of four children in Dundee, with his business journey beginning aged 11 when he delivered copies of The Courier while studying at St Saviour’s High School.

An advert in the Evening Telegraph for the Territorial Army’s parachute regiment led to him abandoning his dream of studying accountancy.